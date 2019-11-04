International Development News
Development News Edition

COLUMN-Hedge funds buy oil in anticipation of short-covering rally: Kemp

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:28 IST
COLUMN-Hedge funds buy oil in anticipation of short-covering rally: Kemp

Hedge funds have started to become more optimistic about the outlook for oil prices amid hopes that the United States and China will reach a trade truce and the global economy will avert a recession in 2019/20.

From a fundamental perspective, hedge funds are rebuilding long positions in crude and fuels because the news flow about the economy is no longer deteriorating, even if it is not yet improving much. From a positioning perspective, funds are anticipating that many of the futures and options sellers in late September and early October will be forced to close out their short positions as prices rise again.

The number of short positions across the six major petroleum contracts increased by almost 90 million barrels between Sept. 17 and Oct. 22 – and only 25 million barrels had been bought back by Oct. 29. The wave of selling that pressured prices in September and early October appears to have been completed; now the hedge fund community shows signs of becoming bullish again to ride the ensuing rally.

TIME TO BUY Hedge funds and other money managers purchased 87 million barrels in futures and options in the six most important petroleum contracts in the week to Oct. 29.

Portfolio managers have purchased a total of 109 million barrels in the three weeks since Oct. 8, according to ICE Futures Europe and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The wave of buying has partially reversed sales totaling 206 million barrels over the previous three weeks on fears about a global economic slowdown (https://tmsnrt.rs/2K3364n).

In the most recent week, funds were buyers of Brent (+46 million barrels), NYMEX and ICE WTI (+13 million), U.S. gasoline (+23 million) and U.S. heating oil (+7 million). The only major contract to see net sales was European Gasoil, where fund managers reduced their net long position by under 2 million barrels.

Fund managers have built a dynamic net long position of 56 million barrels across the whole petroleum complex, anticipating a further rise in prices. The dynamic position stands in marked contrast to a dynamic net short position of 53 million barrels on Oct. 15, though it is still far below the recent peak of 420 million net long back in April.

The fund community still has plenty of capacity to increase its holdings of petroleum, especially crude, accelerating the rise in prices, if the economic outlook improves. Related columns:

- U.S. refiners' restraint cuts gasoline, diesel oversupply (Reuters, Nov. 1) - Hedge funds looking for the low in the oil market (Reuters, Oct. 28)

- Hedge funds hold fire after two weeks of heavy selling in oil (Reuters, Oct. 21) - Hedge funds turn bearish on oil as the economy slows (Reuters, Oct. 14)

Also Read: Germany divided over call for Syria peacekeeping force

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Union rejects Royal Mail strike offer as UK election looms

The main union at Royal Mail on Monday rejected an offer the company says is aimed at avoiding a strike that could affect mail deliveries ahead of a general election in December. Royal Mail told the Communications Workers Union CWU that if ...

Football sporting event to be held as part of 550th Gurupurb celebrations in Punjab

A sporting event named Sikh Football Cup will be organised in Punjab from November 23 to December 7 as part of the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Devs 550th birth anniversary celebrations. The event will be organised by Khalsa Football Club, a ...

UPDATE 1-UK lowers national terrorism threat level to "substantial"

Britain downgraded its national terrorism threat level to substantial from severe on Monday, its lowest level since 2014, interior minister Priti Patel said.The threat posed to the country has largely stood at severe for the last five years...

SC to examine whether convicts entitled to bail if HCs unable to dispose appeals speedily

The Supreme Court Monday decided to examine and evolve possible solution to a vexatious legal question as to whether convicts are entitled to bail if high courts are unable to speedily decide their appeals. A bench, comprising Chief Justice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019