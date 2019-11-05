President to open Mpumalanga High Court on 8 Nov

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 08 November 2019 officially open the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela.

The Superior Courts Act of 2013 states that the High Court should have divisions in all nine provinces in the Republic of South Africa.

The official opening of the High Court follows the commencement of its functioning in May this year. Before then, the people of Mpumalanga had to travel to the Pretoria High Court for all serious criminal offenses and civil claims above the jurisdiction of the Magistrates Courts in the province.

The official opening of the court is a milestone towards enhancing access to justice for all communities.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)