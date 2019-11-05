International Development News
Development News Edition

President to open Mpumalanga High Court on 8 Nov

The Superior Courts Act of 2013 states that the High Court should have divisions in all nine provinces in the Republic of South Africa. 

President to open Mpumalanga High Court on 8 Nov
The official opening of the court is a milestone towards enhancing access to justice for all communities.  Image Credit: ANI

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 08 November 2019 officially open the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela.

The Superior Courts Act of 2013 states that the High Court should have divisions in all nine provinces in the Republic of South Africa.

The official opening of the High Court follows the commencement of its functioning in May this year. Before then, the people of Mpumalanga had to travel to the Pretoria High Court for all serious criminal offenses and civil claims above the jurisdiction of the Magistrates Courts in the province.

The official opening of the court is a milestone towards enhancing access to justice for all communities.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Take steps to convert stubble to fertlisers, C'garh CM to

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the conversion of stubble to fertilisers can be a permanent solution to the problem of pollution like the one being witnessed in the Delhi Capital Region. Stubble burning in areas i...

Brand Top-level Domain Owners Can Secure Company and Customer Data

A new network security service protects enterprise data and keeps customers safe using the control capabilities and trust authority of a Brand Registry. TORONTONov. 5, 2019 CNW - Authentic Web Inc., specialists in enterprise domain, DNS and...

Order of no coercive action against lawyers not be applicable to subsequent incidents: Centre to HC

The Centre rushed to the Delhi High Court Tuesday urging it that its order for no coercive action against advocates, passed on Sunday following the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari Courts Complex, should not be applicable on the subsequen...

Science News Summary: Boeing tests space taxi, one of three parachutes does not open

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boeing tests space taxi, one of three parachutes does not openBoeing Co said on Monday that one of three parachutes failed to deploy during an otherwise successful safety test of its un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019