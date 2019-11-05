International Development News
Development News Edition

Investors urged help develop South Africa’s gas industry: Mantashe

“We intend to establish the first LNG hub in the Coega Industrial Development Zone in the Eastern Cape province,” Mantashe said.

Investors urged help develop South Africa’s gas industry: Mantashe
“Gas to power technologies will provide the flexibility required to complement intermittent renewable energy and meet demand during peaking hours,” Mantashe said. Image Credit: Twitter(@GwedeMantashe1)

South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has urged investors to invest in and help develop South Africa's gas industry.

Addressing delegates on the opening day of Africa Oil Week (Africa-OilWeek.com) in Cape Town today, Mantashe referred to South Africa's Integrated Resource Plan recently approved by Cabinet and flagged its provision for gas-to-power projects from 2024.

"We intend to establish the first LNG hub in the Coega Industrial Development Zone in the Eastern Cape province," Mantashe said.

The framework for supporting the gas to power programme would be announced by his department in the near term and linked to this would be an amendment to the Gas Act of 2001, to be tabled in Cabinet soon.

On the upstream, work is underway on a Petroleum Resources Development Bill, which will also be before Cabinet soon.

"Gas to power technologies will provide the flexibility required to complement intermittent renewable energy and meet demand during peaking hours," Mantashe said.

"While in the short term the opportunity is to pursue gas import options, local and regional gas resources will allow for scaling up within manageable risk levels.

"Indigenous gas like coal-bed methane and, ultimately, recoverable shale and coastal gas are options we are considering."

Mantashe made specific mention of major gas discoveries in Mozambique and Tanzania, noting "we remain ready to contribute to the development of these recent finds".

Referring to the hydrocarbon discovery by Total and partners of South Africa southeastern coast earlier this year, he said: "We are confident that this find will spur further interest in the upstream potential of South Africa."

Africa remains the most energy-deficient continent globally with more than 500 million Africans lacking access to modern forms of energy and affliction by indoor pollution and environmental degradation, Mantashe said.

"Agenda 2063 of the African union enjoins us to develop Africa's energy infrastructure, where all our countries are connected.

"Our oil and gas must be harnessed to deliver energy services to all households and businesses.

"Our gas must power plants and other petrochemical facilities in our countries as it reaches for export markets. This will ensure that we do not always import beneficiated hydrocarbons."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

According to a new study presented by researchers at Cleveland Clinic has developed a web-based risk calculator which can accurately predict whether a patient with type 2 diabetes and obesity will die or develop serious complications includ...

TIMELINE-Captives freed from abusive Islamic institutions in Nigeria

Nigeria launched a crackdown on informal Islamic schools and rehabilitation centers in late September after a man was refused permission to see his nephews at one institution and complained to police. Nearly 1,500 people have been freed so ...

Adityanath hails Amit Shah's hard work

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday recounted Union Home Minister Amit Shahs stress on hard work when he had gone to meet him following the BJPs defeat in the 2018 Lok Sabha bypolls in the state. I discussed mahagat...

At least 9 US citizens die in cartel attack in north Mexico

Mexico City, Nov 5 AP At least three women and six children, all apparently US citizens, were slaughtered by drug cartel gunmen in northern Mexico, officials said Tuesday. Six children were found alive, one child had a bullet wound and one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019