International Development News
Development News Edition

Over 99,000 challans issued, Rs 14-cr penalty levied in Delhi for anti-air pollution laws violation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 21:33 IST
Over 99,000 challans issued, Rs 14-cr penalty levied in Delhi for anti-air pollution laws violation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Environmental compensation of around Rs 14 crore has been imposed on pollution instigators and 99,202 challans have been issued in Delhi for violation of anti-air pollution laws, according to official data. Three-hundred teams constituted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Public Works Department, district magistrates and municipal corporations to identify violations, such as dumping of construction and demolition waste, dumping and burning of garbage and construction activities, have conducted 19,100 inspections.

"An environmental compensation of Rs 13.99 crore has been imposed by various agencies. Under a special drive, 29,044 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste has been lifted by municipal corporations and the Public Works Department since October 16," a government statement said. The DPCC has penalized various government agencies such as the PWD, Central Public Works Department, National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, and Delhi Development Authority for violations of dust control norms at major construction sites. "Rs 57 lakh has been deposited by the violators in the last 15 days," the statement said.

Heavy penalty has been levied on ready mix concrete plants found violating dust control guidelines framed by the DPCC.

As the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has imposed a ban on diesel generator sets till March 15, 2020, a special drive has been launched to detect operation of DG sets, if any. "Three-hundred-nineteen industrial units, which have not switched to piped natural gas (PNG), have been directed to remain closed till November 8. Seventy-four other units which are using other fuels have been closed," the statement said.

The implementing agencies have intensified action in Wazirpur, Mayapuri and Okhla industrial areas which have a high potential for dust emission. In Wazirpur, 454 metric tonnes of industrial waste and 1,100 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste have been cleared in the last 15 days. "Industries running on fuel other than PNG have been shut down," the statement said.

In Mayapuri, an environmental compensation of Rs 3.7 crore has been levied on 122 industrial units found operating without the consent of authorities.

Forty-one of these industrial units falling under orange and red categories have been closed, the statement said. "Encroachments have been removed from roads and a project to reconstruct the entire road network has been awarded. Open sites where unauthorized dismantling and parking used to take place have been cleared and converted into green lots," it said.

In Okhla, major construction sites around the industrial estates have been closed for the time being. "Regular mechanical road sweeping in the entire Okhla Estate is being carried out during night. Sprinklers have been deployed in and around the hotspots to settle dust," it said.

Traffic police have been deployed on a permanent basis during the daytime to keep the major traffic corridors free of unauthorized parking and vending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

RBI slaps Rs 5 cr penalty on Gujarat-based Mehsana Urban Co-operative Bank

The RBI on Tuesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on The Mehsana Urban Co-operative Bank, Gujarat, for contravention of norms on loans and advances to directors, relatives and firmsconcerns in which they are interested. The pen...

US STOCKS-Wall Street takes a breather after trade-fuelled rally

U.S. stocks took a breather on Tuesday, weighed down partially by losses in healthcare stocks after a rally driven by hopes of a trade truce between Washington and Beijing propelled the three main indexes to record highs a day earlier. The ...

UK appoints new Special Envoy for countering violent extremism

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Tuesday announced a new Special Envoy for countering violent extremism as part of a wider counter-terrorism strategy. Former Labour Party MP John Woodcock, who has experience working on counter-terrorism leg...

India, Bangladesh to jointly produce film on Bangabandhu: Javadekar

India and Bangladesh will jointly produce two separate films based on Bangladeshs Liberation War and on the countrys founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019