Uttam rake introduced on 69th Foundation Day of Western Railway

Indian Railways, on the auspicious occasion of 69th Foundation Day of Western Railway on 5th November 2019, introduced the state-of-the-art "UTTAM RAKE" in its inaugural run as Ladies Special local train from Churchgate to Virar. Uttam rake has improved interiors and advanced features to bring more comfort for Mumbaikars.

Salient Features of Uttam rake:

Provision of CCTV Surveillance System in all coaches.

Anti-dent partitions in coaches to prevent thefts.

Modular Luggage rack.High backrest seats in First Class coaches.

Provision of Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) seats in Second Class coaches with wooden finishing for better aesthetics.

Improved Dual Lock Stopper with dual-slot handles windows in all coaches.

Wider and improved grab handles for better grip.

Latest Brushless DC (BLDC) fans in all coaches which consume 30% less energy than conventional fans.

Provision of modular type diffused LED lights.

Electrically operated Passenger Alarm System in place of traditional emergency chains.

Smooth finished corrugated FRP ceiling and Wooden finished Roof Ventilation Duct Area to enhance the aesthetic appeal of coach interior.

Provision of camouflaged aluminum molded strips on the floor to discourage theft.

Stainless steel protective plate near all passenger seats to avoid color fading due to footwear friction.

Red Emergency Buttons

The new rake will run on its normal services from 6th November 2019 with 10 services a day.

The Uttam rake while saving energy, will feature posters about Western Railway's journey as an effective transport medium, various landmarks of Mumbai, inspirational quotes and posters of iconic women achievers to make the journey more enriching and delightful.

Western Railways introduced the world's first-ever Ladies Special local train on 5th May 1992 and India's first-ever Air-Conditioned EMU train on 25th December 2017 on the Mumbai Suburban section.

Only two Uttam rakes have been built at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai so far, out of which the other has been given to South Central Railway.

(With Inputs from PIB)