International Development News
Development News Edition

District Development Model to be launched in Lephalale

This follows the successful piloting of the district development model at the OR Tambo District Municipality in Lusikisiki which has elements of rural spatial development and recently, eThekwini Municipality in Durban, which has elements of urban spatial development.

The model seeks to change the face of rural and urban landscapes by ensuring complementarity between urban and rural development, with a deliberate emphasis on local economic development. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Government is to launch the District Development Model - a new integrated, district-based, service delivery approach aimed at fast-tracking service delivery - in Lephalale, in Limpopo, later this month.

"A final launch of the pilot phase will be held at Waterberg District on 26 November in Lephalale which has elements of mining spatial development.

"The Waterberg area is the largest production area of platinum in the province of Limpopo and the mining of coal and petroleum development in Lephalale has increased demand for the commodity for electricity generation. Lephalale also has a variety of agricultural activities taking place around it including game farming, livestock farming, and irrigated agriculture and it contributes to the economic development of the district and province," said the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in a statement.

The district development model is a new integrated planning model for cooperative governance which seeks to be a new integrated, district-based, service delivery approach aimed at fast-tracking service delivery and ensure that municipalities are adequately supported and resourced to carry out their mandate.

The model has been approved by government structures, including Cabinet, to integrate service delivery that will be more practical, achievable, implementable, measurable and clearly aligned to the key priorities of the government.

The model seeks to change the face of rural and urban landscapes by ensuring complementarity between urban and rural development, with a deliberate emphasis on local economic development.

The Cabinet-approved District Development Model is due for implementation in all of South Africa's 44 municipal districts and eight metropolitans.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

