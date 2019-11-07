International Development News
Development News Edition

ICC Prosecutor underscores need for effort to break cycle of violence in Libya

“There has been an escalation of violence”, she stated, citing reports indicating a “high number of civilian deaths, thousands of persons internally displaced, and a sharp increase in abductions, disappearances and arbitrary arrests across Libya”. 

  • UN
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 06:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 06:10 IST
ICC Prosecutor underscores need for effort to break cycle of violence in Libya
The Prosecutor underscored that without the “unequivocal support” of the Council and the international community to end the Libyan conflict, the country risks being “embroiled in persistent and protracted conflict and continued fratricide”. Image Credit: ANI

Libya remains entangled in a "cycle of violence, atrocities and impunity", International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told the UN Security Council on Wednesday, nearly a decade since the Court began its work in the country.

"There has been an escalation of violence", she stated, citing reports indicating a "high number of civilian deaths, thousands of persons internally displaced, and a sharp increase in abductions, disappearances and arbitrary arrests across Libya".

The Prosecutor underscored that without the "unequivocal support" of the Council and the international community to end the Libyan conflict, the country risks being "embroiled in persistent and protracted conflict and continued fratricide".

'Grave international crimes'

She informed the room that arrest warrants are still outstanding for "three ICC fugitives" accused of "grave international crimes", including war crimes and crimes against humanity, including "persecution, imprisonment, torture, and other inhumane acts".

"Perpetrators of serious international crimes are emboldened when they believe they will never face justice", Ms. Bensouda continued, adding that this "cycle of impunity has provided a breeding ground for atrocities in Libya".

She pointed out that with the fugitives at large, "justice still eludes the victims of their alleged crimes".

Referencing "reliable information," the Prosecutor said that Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, is believed to be in Zintan, Libya; Al-Tuhamy Mohamed Khaled is in the Benghazi area; while Mahmoud Mustafa Busayf Al-Werfalli is in Cairo, Egypt.

Impunity "serves both as an obstacle and a threat to stability and must be checked through the force of law", she maintained.

She said Mr. Al-Werfalli appeared to have been "rewarded for his behaviour", having been promoted twice by the leadership of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) which is still laying siege to the capital Tripoli – first of all in 2017, after videos depicting the first four unlawful executions he allegedly perpetrated, had been posted online.

"The effective power to arrest and surrender ICC suspects rests solely with States", she asserted, adding that her Office is, however, "developing, in coordination with States, enhanced strategies and methodologies to track and arrest suspects".

The Prosecutor underscored the need for "a concerted international effort to ensure accountability for atrocity crimes" to break the cycle.

"Through the arrest and surrender of the ICC fugitives, the international community can begin to bring justice to the victims in Libya and help prevent future crimes", she said, calling on all States "to do everything in their power to ensure the surrender of all three ICC Libya fugitives to the Court".

A grave situation

Ms. Bensouda was "deeply alarmed" by reports indicating that since April "more than 100 civilians have been killed, 300 injured and 120,000 displaced" during the fighting, calling for all combatants to "pay heed to the rules of international humanitarian law".

Condemning all unlawful violence in Libya, she spelled out, "Let me be clear: I will not hesitate to bring new applications for warrants of arrest against those most responsible for alleged crimes that fall under the jurisdiction of the ICC".

Targeting migrants

Turning to crimes against migrants, she recalled that "the ICC is a court of last resort", and only acts when States do not "investigate and prosecute serious international crimes".

However, through collecting and analyzing documentary, digital and testimonial evidence on alleged crimes in detention centers, her Office has facilitated progress in "a number of investigations and prosecutions relating to crimes against migrants in Libya".

In closing she flagged that the country will continue to be a priority for her Office next year, saying, "the people of Libya deserve peace and stability".

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Veteran F Faried heading to China

Veteran forward Kenneth Faried has signed to play in China, it was reported Wednesday. Stadiums Jeff Goodman said Faried signed a one-year deal in excess of 2 million. Sportandos Emiliano Carchia, however, reported Farieds deal was worth 4....

CORRECTED-FACTBOX-How the SEC is making life easier for corporate America

Under the Trump administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission SEC has taken more than two dozen measures - including trimming rules - that make life easier for corporate America, according to a Reuters analysis of SEC announcements...

NBA notebook: League reportedly OK that Leonard sits

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard wasnt scheduled to play Wednesday night in a much-anticipated nationally televised showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the NBA doesnt have a problem with it, according...

Golf-Els names Im, Niemann, Hadwin, Day as captain's picks

Ernie Els has named Im Sung-jae, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Hadwin and Jason Day as his four captains picks for the International Team to play in the biennial event against the United States at Royal Melbourne from Dec. 12-15. Following is the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019