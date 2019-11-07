Matiari: At least 13 killed in road accident in Pakistan's Sindh
At least 13 people were killed and a few others were injured when a passenger coach collided with a motorcycle-rickshaw in Pakistan's Matiari on Thursday, according to local media reports.
Traffic on the highway in Matiari where the accident happened was suspended as rescue operation is underway. Identities of the dead and the injured were not immediately known.
Further details are awaited.
