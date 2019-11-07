Ministry of Railways reaches completion stage of recruitments

The Ministry of Railways successfully conducted, what can be called as one of the world's largest recruitment exercise, for filling up critical safety and operational posts and has reached its completion stage.

Two recruitment notifications- one for Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) & Technician (CEN 01/2018) and the other for Level-I(erstwhile group D) posts (CEN 02/2018), were released in the year 2018 for filling up about 1.27 lakh vacancies.

Total Posts of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and Technicians were 64,371. About 47.45 lakhs candidates applied for these posts. Vacancies for Level-I posts (erstwhile group D) were 63,202 and around 1.9 crore candidates applied for these posts. Total of approx.2.4 Crores applicants applied, making it the largest recruitment exercise.

Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of ALP & Technician recruitment was conducted in 33 shifts over 11 days from 9th of August to 4th of September, 2018 at 440 test centers in 166 cities across India and recorded the highest number of attendance of about 36.42 lakh candidates (approx.77%).

The 2nd Stage CBT for this recruitment was conducted from 21st January 2019 to 23rd January 2019 in 9 shifts. The attendance was about 88%.

The Computer Based Aptitude Test was conducted on 10.05.2019 for ALPs only. The attendance was about 84%. This was followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination.

Panels for the posts of ALP & Technician (CEN 01/2018) of about 17,500 posts have been furnished to the Railways. The rest of the panels are under process due to medical appeal cases. The Zonal Railway will soon be advised about the rest of the panels.

The mega CBT for Level-1 posts (erstwhile Group D) commenced from 17th September 2018 and was successfully completed on 17th December 2018. The exam was conducted in 152 shifts over 51 days in 16 cities in 405 exam centers. The total number of eligible candidates was 1,89,82,719 (approx. 1.90 crores) out of which 1,17,14,754 appeared for the Computer Based Test which is about 61.71%. This was followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination.

For the posts of Level-1 (CEN 02/2018), panels of about 53,000 posts have been furnished to the Railway. The rest of the panels are under process due to medical appeal cases. The Zonal Railway will soon be advised about the rest of the panels.

For the post of JE/DMS/ CMA, Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) conducted the 1st Stage Computer Based Test from 22.05.19 to 02.06.19 and 26.06.2019 to 28.06.2019 for 24.75 lakh candidates for the posts of JE/DMS/CMA. It was conducted in 35 shifts over 12 days at 356 test centers in 109 cities across India. The attendance was about 62.5%.

The 2nd Stage CBT for this recruitment was conducted from 28th August 2019 to 1st September 2019 in 10 shifts. The attendance was about 88%. The candidates will be intimated shortly for Document Verification and Medical Examination.

RRBs follow the practice of direct and instantaneous communication with candidates through regular updates on web-sites and individual SMSs and emails. Candidates are appealed to refer to these official communications only and not be misguided by false propaganda and rumors being circulated on social media, many of which are aimed at misleading the genuine candidates and adversely affecting their preparation for the examination.

(With Inputs from PIB)