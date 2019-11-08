UN chief calls to investigate acts of violence against protestors in Iraq

UN chief António Guterres has expressed his serious concern over the rising number of deaths and injuries during ongoing demonstrations there.

Amidst disturbing reports of the continued use of live ammunition against demonstrators, despite Wednesday's reported Government ban on live fire, he urged all actors to refrain from violence.

The Secretary-General also called on the Government to "investigate all acts of violence seriously", renewing his appeal for "meaningful dialogue".

More than 250 have been killed and thousands injured since anti-Government demonstrations against corruption, poor services, and high unemployment began on 1 October.