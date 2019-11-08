International Development News
Development News Edition

Japanese companies likely to spurn Saudi Aramco IPO - JXTG president

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 13:35 IST
Japanese companies likely to spurn Saudi Aramco IPO - JXTG president

Japanese companies are unlikely to invest in Saudi Aramco's blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) because it is difficult to evaluate the value of the world's biggest oil company, the head of Japan's largest refiner said on Friday. The unusually frank remarks from the head of a typically conservative Japanese company underscore potential challenges for the IPO, which Aramco has announced is going ahead although the state-owned oil giant has released few details.

Sources have told Reuters that Aramco could offer 1%-2% of its shares, raising as much as $20 billion to $40 billion. A deal over $25 billion would top the record-breaking IPO of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in 2014. "It's difficult to think that many Japanese investors will make investments," JXTG Holdings President Tsutomu Sugimori said at an earnings briefing.

"Japanese companies have stakeholders and they need good reasons to explain to shareholders why they would make such hefty investments and we need to do strict due diligence." He was responding to a question on whether Japanese companies would follow Chinese investors after Bloomberg reported that Chinese state-owned firms, including Sinopec Corp, were considering investing up to $10 billion in the Aramco share offer.

"We don't know about Aramco's crude oil reserves and how their contracts with the Saudi royal family work and so on. Aramco will need to disclose this information, but it is not clear how to open Aramco will become," Sugimori said. Aramco, the world's most profitable company, said on Sunday it was kicking off a domestic IPO, with scant details disclosed and expert valuations varying from around $1.2 to $2.3 trillion.

JXTG and other Japanese refiners have longstanding relationships with Aramco, having been big buyers of Saudi crude for decades, although Japan's oil imports have fallen as a declining population uses more efficient automobiles. Aramco supplied almost 36% of Japan's crude imports in September, which totaled 2.8 million barrels per day.

The Saudi oil company owns a 7.65% stake in Idemitsu Co, Japan's second-largest refiner, according to the Japanese company's website.

Also Read: Norway's wealth fund says it will not invest in Saudi Aramco IPO

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Tis Hazari clashes: NCW seeks immediate probe into attack on woman police officer

The National Commission for Women NCW on Friday sought an immediate probe into the alleged attack on a senior woman police officer during the Tis Hazari Court complex clashes last week. In the violence on Saturday, at least 20 Delhi Police ...

Russia thwarts activities of ISIS supporters in Dagestan

Moscow Russia, Nov 8 SputnikANI The Russian Federal Security Service FSB has thwarted, in cooperation with other agencies, the activity of a cell of supporters of the Islamic State ISIS terrorist group who had gathered at least 10 million r...

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

Meadowhall Interchange in north-east Sheffield has been evacuated on Friday due to flooding and the services have been closed, according to local media. More than 100 flood warnings remain in place, mostly in the north of England, with the ...

European shares dip as trade-fueled rally loses steam

European shares opened lower on Friday, halting a week-long rally after mixed signals on U.S.-China trade left investors uncertain on whether the two sides are really getting close to signing a deal.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019