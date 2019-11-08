International Development News
Development News Edition

Amit Shah stresses on need to build disaster-resilient infrastructure to minimize loss

Addressing on the occasion, the Home Minister extended warm greetings to all delegates from the SCO Nations who have come together to participate in the meeting.

Amit Shah stresses on need to build disaster-resilient infrastructure to minimize loss
Stressing on the fact that India attaches special importance to SCO as a platform for regional outreach, Shri Shah informed that India has participated in more than 20 ministerial meetings in the last 2 years. Image Credit: Twitter(@ndmaindia)

The Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah addressed the 10th Meeting of the Heads of Departments of SCO Member States, dealing with the prevention and elimination of emergency situations, in New Delhi, today.

Addressing on the occasion, the Home Minister extended warm greetings to all delegates from the SCO Nations who have come together to participate in the meeting. He informed that India attaches special importance to SCO as an excellent platform for synergizing the efforts of all member States in the field of multilateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interaction in the region and developing personal understanding amongst counterpart teams when they work together to tackle any disaster situation.

Stressing on the fact that India attaches special importance to SCO as a platform for regional outreach, Shri Shah informed that India has participated in more than 20 ministerial meetings in the last 2 years. He said that India has always been the first respondent in situations of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Management in the Indian subcontinent region. He also stressed on the need for all stakeholders to focus on building disaster-resilient infrastructure to minimize the loss of precious lives and property. Taking initiative in this direction, in September 2019, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) at UN Climate Action Summit 2019 in New York, Shri Shah said.

Expressing pride in organizing an SCO Ministerial Meeting for the first time in India, the Home Minister expressed hope that this meeting would bring together all SCO Nations to deliberate on an effective strategy to build disaster-resilient infrastructure and bolster each others' capabilities to efficiently tackle future disasters by exchanging best practices. This forum would become an important platform to increase mutual cooperation among SCO Nations in disaster management, he added.

Shri Shah said that climate change presents new challenges in Disaster Management today. He laid stress on the fact that all SCO Nations must make a concerted, synchronized effort towards securing our peoples from disasters and this task must be taken up jointly. He expressed confidence that the Joint Exercise on Urban Earthquake Search & Rescue (SCOJtEx)-2019 and this Ministerial meeting organized in New Delhi would help in finalizing the Action Plan for managing disasters for the year 2020-21. The protocol to be signed today will open new vistas of cooperation between SCO nations in this regard, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric says security forces must keep peace

Iraqs top Shiite Muslim cleric on Friday urged security forces to avoid using excessive force to quell weeks of anti-government unrest as authorities grapple with the countrys biggest crisis in years.Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who only...

Cyclone 'Bulbul' intensifies; rain pounds parts of WB, Odisha

Cyclone Bulbul over the Bay of Bengal has gained strength and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, triggering rain in several parts of coastal Odisha and its adjoining areas, an IMD official said. Centred over west-central and adj...

Efforts being made to paint me with 'saffron', says

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday said the BJP has not invited him to join the party, but insisted efforts were being made to paint him with saffron, the ideological colour the national party is associated with. He accused a section of media...

Chris Pine to play Walter Cronkite in film about eve of JFK's death

Chris Pine has joined director Alfonso Gomez-Rejons movie about the evening of John F Kennedys assassination. The film titled Newsflash will feature Pine in the role of media icon Walter Cronkite, reported The Wrap.The film takes place on N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019