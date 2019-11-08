International Development News
Development News Edition

MoSPI Secretary to inaugurate 27th COCSSO on 11 Nov

The Conference, a major national annual event, provides a platform for discussion and improved coordination between the Central and State Statistical agencies for enhancing the efficiency of the Indian Statistical System.

MoSPI Secretary to inaugurate 27th COCSSO on 11 Nov
The next important step on SDGs is the preparation of the State Indicator Framework (SIF) so that monitoring of progress in respect of SDGs can take place at the State and sub-State levels. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is organizing the 27th Conference of Central and State Statistical Organizations (COCSSO) from 11-12th November 2019 at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, DG Block, Action Area 1, New Town, Kolkata.

The Conference will be inaugurated by Shri Pravin Srivastava, Chief Statistician of India cum Secretary, MoSPI on 11th November 2019.

The Conference, a major national annual event, provides a platform for discussion and improved coordination between the Central and State Statistical agencies for enhancing the efficiency of the Indian Statistical System.

The theme of this year's Conference "Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)", has been chosen for intensive and focused discussions aimed at filling the data gaps and improvement of timelines/quality in SDG monitoring.

MoSPI, which is responsible for monitoring the progress of SDGs, has developed the National Indicator Framework (NIF) for monitoring the country's progress on SDGs, in consultations with Central Ministries and State/UT Governments. It has also released the NIF Baseline Report 2015-16 setting the benchmark for measuring SDGs progress up to 2030.

The next important step on SDGs is the preparation of the State Indicator Framework (SIF) so that monitoring of progress in respect of SDGs can take place at the State and sub-State levels. In this backdrop, 27th COCSSO assumes greater Significance for proposing the way forward for evolving SIF through a wider consultation with State Governments/UTs and other stakeholders.

Chairman and members of the National Statistical Commission and Director, Indian Statistical Institute are also likely to attend the event. The representatives of Central Government Ministries, State Governments, UN Agencies, Industry stakeholders, civil societies, etc. are participants in the event. Presentations on various thematic areas on SDGs and experience sharing in the field are also scheduled during the event to make it more fruitful.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Guru Nanak Dev birth anniv: Delhi govt decides to lift odd-even rule on Nov 11-12

There will be no odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 in Delhi to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. The decision has been t...

"Cold-blooded focus" helped CSK make successful comeback in

Cold-blooded focus helped CSK make successful comeback in 2018 N Srinivasan Chennai, Nov 8PTI IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings made a successful comeback after a two-year ban because of the cold-blooded focus of its captain M S Dhoni and ...

Wrong policy of Shiv Sena to shun BJP and talk with Congress, NCP: Fadnavis

The wrong policy of Shiv Sena to shun BJP and talk with Congress, NCP Fadnavis....

India to host 2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup

The Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation FIH on Friday announced that India would be hosting the Mens Hockey World Cup in 2023. Spain and Netherlands have been confirmed as the co-hosts for the 2022 FIH Hockey Womens World...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019