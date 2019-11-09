International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 01:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 01:51 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Oil prices faltered and global equity markets slid on Friday, halting a week-long record-setting rally on hopes a U.S.-China trade deal was near, as investors parsed statements from Beijing and Washington on where they stand on rolling back tariffs.

This week's optimism about the potential for a deal darkened as fierce opposition from the White House to rolling back existing tariffs surfaced on Thursday. On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump reinforced the sentiment, telling reporters he has not agreed to the rollback of tariffs sought by China and that Beijing wanted to make a deal more than he did. The dollar rose to a three-week high, lifted by safe-haven bids, as risk appetite for higher-yielding currencies was curtailed by the uncertainty over the tariff rollback, a major component of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal.

Skepticism about the strength of the economy and corporate results is driving fear of more weakness ahead, said Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings. "I'm less convinced that we're headed for a durable trade peace with China," he said.

"It's very difficult of course to forecast what this administration will or will not agree to, but it's going to be hard to keep the peace going into an election year," Smart said. "People are still pretty pessimistic." MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.18% but remained less than 2% from an all-time high set in January 2018. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.28%, snapping a five-day winning streak, while Germany's trade-sensitive DAX index fell 0.46%.

Stocks on Wall Street were mixed as uncertainty about a deal capped a record run for U.S. equities. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at all-time highs on Thursday, while the Nasdaq just missed a record close set earlier in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.81 points, or 0.19%, to 27,621.99 and the S&P 500 lost 0.61 points, or 0.02%, to 3,084.57. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.65 points, or 0.17%, to 8,449.16.

Earlier in Asia, shares retreated from six-month highs. Investor sentiment is likely to continue to support risk assets as efforts are made to reach a trade deal, said Brian Daingerfield, head of G10 FX strategy at Natwest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut.

"The fact that there is some discussion of moving existing tariffs leans more positive," Daingerfield said. The dollar index rose 0.19%, with the euro down 0.26% to $1.102. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.13% versus the greenback at 109.15 per dollar.

U.S. Treasury yields traded mostly below three-month highs while Germany's 10-year bond yield slid from five-month highs. The yield on benchmark 10-year German bunds was one basis point lower at -0.26%.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 3/32 in price to push their yield up to 1.9312%. Gold extended losses to a three-month low and was on track for their biggest weekly decline in almost three years.

U.S. gold futures settled down 0.2% at $1,462.90. Oil prices pared losses after earlier falling more than 1% following Trump's comments.

Benchmark Brent crude fell 80 cents to $61.49 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 9 cents to settle at $57.24 a barrel. "Given the volatility around the U.S.-China trade saga, it's hard to be short over the weekend," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. "The turn of a phrase could restore the very hopes that were dashed just last night over a deal being struck."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

International e-wallet S Block Quantum Leap and Running Horses Films announce Bollywood collaboration

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict on Saturday, CJI starts clearing high profile cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Fed sees climate change shaping economy, policy

The U.S. central bank signaled on Friday it may be getting ready to join international peers in incorporating climate change risk into its assessments of financial stability, and may even take it into account when setting monetary policy. T...

Chhattisgarh CM appeals to people to maintain peace, harmony in view of Ayodhya verdict

Chief Minister Bhupesh Singh Baghel has appealed to the people of Chhattisgarh to maintain peace and harmony in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. He appealed to people to rely on the information coming from official sou...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers

Oil prices faltered and global equity markets slid on Friday, halting a week-long record-setting rally on hopes a U.S.-China trade deal was near, as investors parsed statements from Beijing and Washington on where they stand on rolling back...

UPDATE 4-White House official says he heard U.S. envoy push for investigation of Bidens

An official on the White Houses National Security Council said he heard the U.S. ambassador to the European Union press Ukrainian officials to investigate Joe Biden and his son, according to a transcript released on Friday by Democrats lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019