Urgency to start work on Jal Jeevan Mission critical for success: Shekhawat

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has emphasized the urgency to start work on Jal Jeevan Mission as the first six months of the mission are critical for the success of the mission. He was speaking at the regional review of Jal Jeevan Mission at Hyderabad today. The regional review included states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and UTs of Puduchery and Lakshadweep.

In the review, the preparation and progress on water-related schemes in the Southern States were assessed and the way forward was discussed. Parameswaran Iyer, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti highlighted the steps that are needed to be taken for proper implementation of the programme. He stressed the need for retrofitting the existing schemes to incorporate household tap connections and also for a streamlined system of financial management; and assured the states of smooth fund flow from the centre. He also advised the States on the steps envisaged for sustaining the gains of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The states were apprised regarding the steps to be taken in the next phase that is ODF Plus to keep the sanitation momentum going.

Announced by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on 73rd Independence Day, the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims at providing Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) in rural areas by 2024. Government of India and State Governments will work in partnership to further this goal. Approx. 14.60 crores rural households of the country will be provided with FHTCs. The provisional cost estimate for this mission is Rs 3.60 lakh Crores.

Further to the announcement, the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, which is the implementing Department for the mission, has been holding region-wise stakeholder consultation workshops. Five such regional workshops with stakeholders had already been organized on JJM.

Today's session was chaired by Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wherein Dr. P. Anil Kumar, Minister of Water Resources, Andhra Pradesh, K. S. Eshwarappa, Minister of RD, PR and Youth services, Karnataka, Dayakar Rao, Minister of RD, PR and MB, Telangana was also present. During this workshop, 120 officials from these states and Central/ State Organisations in the field of water participated. The proposed modalities of implementation of JJM were discussed in detail with the stakeholders at this meeting.

After the meeting, Shri Shekhawat also held a bilateral meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to discuss water and sanitation issues in the State.

