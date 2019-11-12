International Development News
Government conveys condolences to family of Sandile Dikeni

“Government is saddened by the untimely death of this former civil servant, who passed away on Sunday after a battle with tuberculosis,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"His passing is not only a loss to his family, friends and the media fraternity but the entire public will dearly miss him," GCIS said.

Government has conveyed its condolences to the friends and family of the "poet of the people", Sandile Dikeni.

Dikeni played an instrumental role in the GCIS content directorate.

"He was not just an anti-apartheid activist who used his talent to voice out the injustices of the old regime; he went on to make his presence felt in the media fraternity being art editor at the Cape Times and political editor at This Day.

"His passing is not only a loss to his family, friends and the media fraternity but the entire public will dearly miss him," GCIS said.

