CSIR food products have better nutritional value: Dr. Harsh Vardhan

The Union Minister of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said food products made by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) laboratories are better than those available in the market. "CSIR products are much more cost-effective, tastier, have better nutritional value and do not have any side-effects", he said after inaugurating an Exhibition on Technologies in Food Processing developed by CSIR, here today. The Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Rameswar Teli was also present.

"All the machines and food products displayed here have been developed in CSIR laboratories especially those in Chandigarh, Mohali, Mysore, Palampur and I have visited these laboratories twice-thrice in the last five years and I have closely seen every product being developed by these machines and have even tasted them myself." Dr. Harsh Vardhan made the remarks while visiting the Exhibition conducted by CSIR jointly with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

"I can guarantee that these products are much more cost-effective, tasty and have better nutritional value without any side-effects, so these products are better compared to other products available in the market in every which way," added the Union Minister who also holds the portfolio of Health & Family Welfare.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that such kinds of exhibitions need to be conducted across states, especially food processing hubs like Palampur and others. Besides, he urged the media to spread the word about this exhibition so that people in large numbers at least from Delhi-NCR could come and see for themselves and also taste the food products made by CSIR laboratories.

The Union Minister also said that massive research was underway countrywide in the plastics sector to find its alternate. "We saw at this exhibition that they have come up with an edible plate itself, our laboratory had gathered all plastic waste generated across Dehradun and converted it into diesel, petrol, petrochemical, - so everything is possible with the help of science."

In his address, Minister of State, MoFPI, Shri RameswarTeli said, "MoFPI provides 75 percent subsidy to those setting up food processing industries in hilly regions and 50 percent subsidy for those setting up food processing industry in North-East Region of India."

He further said that the Department of Food Processing Industries was working towards promoting organic food consumption through various measures.

In his address, ASSOCHAM's Secretary-General, Shri Deepak Sood impressed upon the need to promote indigenous technology in the food processing sector which is also the bedrock of small-scale food processing enterprises that are crucial to India's development.

(With Inputs from PIB)