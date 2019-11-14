International Development News
Judge Coral Shaw appointed as new Chair of Royal Commission into Abuse

"Judge Shaw, who is currently one of the inquiry commissioners, is extremely well qualified for the role and her appointment will ensure continuity of the Royal Commission's work and purpose," the Minister said.

Judge Coral Shaw appointed as new Chair of Royal Commission into Abuse
“I am confident that Judge Shaw will successfully lead the Royal Commission through its next phase,” Minister Martin said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Judge Coral Shaw has been appointed as the new Chair of the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions, Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin announced today.

"The Royal Commission has just completed its first phase and has achieved several important milestones to date, including holding its first procedural and public hearings. The commissioners are currently reviewing the evidence presented at the public hearing, and continue to meet individually with survivors around the country.

"Maintaining the momentum of the Royal Commission is very important."

Judge Shaw has extensive experience as a Judge of the District and Employment Courts, as well as of the United Nations Dispute Tribunal. She has worked with victims of family violence and in prisoner rehabilitation and has conducted organizational reviews. She also brings an understanding of Te Ao Māori and has significant experience of working within Māori kawa and tikanga.

"I am confident that Judge Shaw will successfully lead the Royal Commission through its next phase," Minister Martin said.

Judge Shaw will begin her new role on 15 November 2019.

The Minister is currently considering the appointment of another commissioner to fill the vacancy left by Judge Shaw.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

