No load shedding expected: Eskom

The power utility said there is sufficient diesel for its open-cycle gas turbines as well as water at the pumped storage schemes to supplement the shortage of capacity if required.

The Emergency Response Command Centre (ERCC) will continue to monitor the system closely. Image Credit: Wikipedia

While the country's power system remains constrained and vulnerable, Eskom says there is no load shedding expected on Thursday.

"The system remains constrained and vulnerable, with generating plant performing at very low levels of reliability. With unplanned breakdowns at just over 10 000MW as at 08h00, the probability of load shedding remains, but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary," said Eskom.

The Emergency Response Command Centre (ERCC) will continue to monitor the system closely.

"Eskom wishes to remind customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel for open cycle gas turbines or low water levels at the pumped storage schemes, could result in load shedding at short notice," said Eskom.

According to Eskom's Summer Plan, announced on 4 of September 2019, unplanned breakdowns above 9 500MW require the use of emergency resources at a high rate and they increase the probability of load shedding if the supply constraints are sustained for a long period.

A concerted collective effort to reduce demand can help to lessen the level of load shedding.

It appealed to customers to reduce demand by using electricity sparingly.

"We remind customers that load shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

