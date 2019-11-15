International Development News
Development News Edition

Dam owners urged to adhere to safety legislation

Sisulu warned that failure to stick to the rules may prompt the department to take legal action against transgressors.

Dam owners urged to adhere to safety legislation
The department owns 20 of the country’s largest dams in terms of storage capacity and is mandated to register and classify all dams across the country. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called on dam owners across the country to adhere to dam safety legislation in the wake of extreme weather patterns.

Sisulu warned that failure to stick to the rules may prompt the department to take legal action against transgressors.

"We are faced with water security challenges as a country and key to this is deteriorating infrastructure. I, therefore, urge dam owners to do their bit to safeguard water infrastructure by conducting the required evaluations, which will not only protect society from potential dam failures but will also ensure guaranteed storage, especially in the current climatic conditions facing our country," the Minister said.

Sisulu noted that for the 2018/19 period, at least 313 dam safety evaluation reports were expected to be submitted to the Dam Safety Office of the department but only 207 (66%) were submitted, which is a decline compared to the 81% achievement in the previous years.

"Each dam must have a safety inspection conducted every five years. In this case, dam owners are required to arrange for the execution of a formal dam safety inspection by an approved professional person (APP).

"The department remains committed to safeguarding water resources in the country. As such, dam owners are encouraged to play their role by abiding by dam safety legislation, as set out in the National Water Act," Sisulu said.

The department owns 20 of the country's largest dams in terms of storage capacity and is mandated to register and classify all dams across the country.

It also ensures that all dams with a safety risk are designed, built and altered to comply with the appropriate engineering standards.

Sisulu explained that the first step for owners is to apply for the classification of the dam, and the department then informs the applicant of the classification of the dam and of the further procedures.

"If the dam is classified as a Category 1 dam, meaning a dam with a safety risk, a dam owner would be required to apply for a license for construction. If the dam is classified as a Category II or III dam, the services of an approved professional person must be obtained.

"The APP must apply for a license to construct on behalf of the dam owner. This involves the submission of an application form, design report, engineering drawings, and construction specifications," Sisulu said.

With below-average rainfall expected in mid-December, the Minister said it is vital for water infrastructure to be up to standard to ensure water security and help alleviate the drought that has firmly gripped some parts of the country.

Sisulu urged water boards, municipalities, and the agricultural and mining industries to ensure they conduct dam safety evaluations and implement the recommendations made by engineers based on the findings of the dam safety evaluation reports.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW -Jet grounding and delays overshadow Dubai Airshow

An eight-month crisis over the grounding of Boeings 737 MAX jets and widespread industrial delays are setting an unpredictable backdrop to next weeks Dubai Airshow, with some airlines reviewing fleet plans even as others look for bargains.T...

'India seeks Israel's help to ensure tap-water to every Indian by 2024'

India is seeking Israels help to ensure functional tap-water to every Indian household by 2024 with a senior minister visiting the country next week to fulfill the governments mission, Indias envoy here has said. During his Independence Day...

UPDATE 1-OPEC+ faces "major challenge" in 2020 from competitors' surging output - IEA

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies face stiffening competition in 2020, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, adding urgency to the oil producer groups policy meeting next month. The OPEC countrie...

Sabarimala not a place for activism, Ker govt will not back

Sabarimala is not a place for activism and the LDF government would not support those who make announcements about entering the hill shrine for the sake of publicity, Kerala Devaswom Minister Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019