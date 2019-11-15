International Development News
Development News Edition

India needs to channelize energy of youth for national development: Kiren Rijiju

Talking about the Fit India Movement, Shri Rijiju said that Hon’ble Prime Minister launched it on 29th August 2019, and it aims to make fitness an integral part of the daily life of Indians, by encouraging them to participate in Fitness events/activities.

India needs to channelize energy of youth for national development: Kiren Rijiju
On the Khelo India programme, the Minister said that the initiative has started yielding results. In the last 6 months, Indian sportspersons have shown better results, indicating that India is emerging as a sporting powerhouse. Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)

Conference of Ministers and Secretaries of the States and Union Territories in charge of Youth Affairs and Sports was held in New Delhi today. In his inaugural address, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports(I/C) Shri Kiren Rijiju called for collective efforts of the centre and the states in making India a fit nation and encouraging the sporting culture in the country. He said that India is a young nation, and we have to channelize the energy of youth for national development. Calling upon the states to sync their activities with the center's programs, Shri Rijiju said that the centre and the states should work as a team. "The Youth Affairs and Sports departments have large Human capital at their disposal, which more than makes up for the dearth of the financial resources. We should recognize our strength. There are over 80 lakh volunteers working in various programs of the Centre. On 2nd October this year, over 24 lakh volunteers participated in the plogging programme, making it one of the largest human participation in the world in a single programme."

Talking about the Fit India Movement, Shri Rijiju said that Hon'ble Prime Minister launched it on 29th August 2019, and it aims to make fitness an integral part of the daily life of Indians, by encouraging them to participate in Fitness events/activities. He said that Fit India Movement would involve all Indians, covering all aspects having a bearing on fitness and healthy living, like physical fitness, mental fitness, healthy lifestyle, healthy eating habits, and a balanced diet, preventive health care, and environment-friendly living. It should become a citizen movement. He said that the Prime Minister has already directed all central ministries to make Fit India a part of their programs. The minister said that fit India is a way of life. He said the Government will try to identify the State/UT which is the most fit on the basis of certain parameters. He said that subsequently fittest town, city, school, etc will also be identified and suitably awarded.

On the Khelo India programme, the Minister said that the initiative has started yielding results. In the last 6 months, Indian sportspersons have shown better results, indicating that India is emerging as a sporting powerhouse. Shri Rijiju said that the country should aim to be among the top ten performers in the 2028 Olympics games. He called upon the states to give sports priority in their scheme of things, and create sports culture. He said that winning is not the ultimate thing, participation is. He said that there is a need to bring about change in thinking of people about sports. It should not remain the extra-curricular activity, but an excellent curricular activity. On the issue of Sports and fitness equipment being in the highest tax bracket in the GST, he called upon the states to take it up with their respective finance ministers who can then make recommendations to the GST council to lower the tax burden.

Shri Rijiju said that the department of Sports has taken the decision to allow free access to all the athletes who want to avail of the benefits of SAI infrastructure where coaches and the training facilities of the Government are being provided free of cost. He called upon the States and UTs to follow similar good practices so that infrastructure is put to optimum utilization. The minister also said that NYKS has tied up with the NDRF to help in disasters, already several batches of NYKS volunteers are undergoing training for relief and rescue operations. He said that States should make use of these volunteers in case of disasters, as the NYKS volunteers can act as the first port of call. On the issue of incorporation of sports and fitness in the educational curriculum, the Minister said that the Department of Sports has recommended to the ministry of HRD to include fitness and basic sports as essential subjects in educational institutions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Rs.75 lakh worth banned tobacco products seized, two held

Banned tobacco products worth Rs. 75 lakh were seized from a godown near here and two people held in this connection here on Friday, police said. The seizure was made based on information by two occupants of a mini van in which a small qua...

CJI Gogoi ensures name in history with Ayodhya verdict ahead of demitting office on Sunday

Chief Justice of India CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who presided over the Supreme Court bench for the last time on Friday, etched his name in the annals of history this week by giving some of the most important verdicts on politically sensitive issues...

Clergymen attacked at S.African church sheltering foreigners

Cape Town, Nov 15 AFP A South African Anglican archbishop was among the injured Friday when violent scuffles broke out at a Cape Town church where hundreds of foreign nationals have been sheltered, clerical and human rights officials said. ...

Taller people may develop atrial fibrillation: Study

Taller people are more likely to develop atrial fibrillation AFib, an irregular and often rapid heartbeat that can lead to stroke, heart failure, and other complications, says a recent study. The research, which reveals a strong link betwee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019