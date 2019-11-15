LG directs officials for earliest restoration of power lines in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu reviewed the status of the power development department on Friday and directed officials for earliest restoration of electric lines in the Valley. He also asked the officials to revise the flat rates and ensure that the staff maintained a strict discipline while discharging their duties.

Murmu directed the secretary of the department for earliest restoration of electric lines in the Valley and handed over a list of areas and locations with a disrupted power supply, for which an action-taken report was desired urgently, an official spokesperson said. The LG stressed that no effort should be spared to ensure 100 per cent restoration of electricity in the Valley and that the administration should always work in a transparent and accountable manner with a people-friendly approach.

Hirdesh Kumar, the commissioner-secretary of the department, gave a presentation on the power scenario of Jammu and Kashmir and the road map formulated by the department for ensuring its self-sustainability, including capacity addition and network augmentation in the transmission and distribution lines, energy efficiency initiatives such as introduction of LED bulbs in all the government buildings and streetlights. He said the 11,991 streetlights maintained by the municipal bodies were replaced by the energy-efficient LED bulbs.

Kumar informed that the department had engaged RECPDCL for the implementation of the smart metre project in Jammu and Kashmir, to be completed within the next three years. He also informed about the achievements under various centrally-sponsored schemes for 100 percent electrification of urban and rural households.

The LG asked the officials to put a stern check on power pilferage and advised the department to come with viable solutions for meeting the power deficit and outstanding balance amount in the electricity bills. He suggested exploring the renewable energy sector, particularly harnessing solar energy, and giving a push to the gas pipeline project for augmenting power availability in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)