International Development News
Development News Edition

NHAI implemented FASTag on pan India basis to remove bottlenecks on toll plazas

As the December deadline approaches, the conscientious decision has been taken to start the trial run of the FASTag mandate at identified NH fee plazas w.e.f. 1st November 2019 onwards and progressively increasing to all toll plazas.

NHAI implemented FASTag on pan India basis to remove bottlenecks on toll plazas
During the trial run each vehicle without FASTag is being approached & apprised benefits of it and are offered FASTag. Image Credit: Wikipedia

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Ministry had mandated to declare all lanes of fee plazas on National Highways as "FASTag lanes" by 1st December 2019.
  • To search for the nearest point-of-sale locations, one may download My FASTag App

National Electronic Toll Collection (FASTag) programme, the flagship initiative of MoRT&H and NHAI has been implemented on pan India basis to remove bottlenecks on toll plazas and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user fee as per the notified rates, using passive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology.

To give a major fillip to enhance digital payments and bring in enhanced transparency, the Ministry had mandated to declare all lanes of fee plazas on National Highways as "FASTag lanes" by 1st December 2019, while provisioning one lane (in each direction) which would be kept as hybrid lane to accept FASTag and other modes of payment.

As the December deadline approaches, the conscientious decision has been taken to start the trial run of the FASTag mandate at identified NH fee plazas w.e.f. 1st November 2019 onwards and progressively increasing to all toll plazas. Nodal Officers have been designated for each NH fee plazas to closely monitor implementation of FASTag mandate & the trail run and to take necessary measures to remove any bottlenecks identified. Nodal officers and Regional officers share the learning experience with others. Daily Video Conferences/ Review meetings are being conducted by the Chairman, NHAI with all concerned ROs, and officials of NHAI HQ and IHMCL to review the preparedness of the 1st December mandate. During the trial run each vehicle without FASTag is being approached & apprised benefits of it and are offered FASTag. To increase awareness among common commuters, marketing, and promotional activities are being carried out through various channels such as national and local newspapers, magazines.

As on date, FASTag may be purchased from over 28,500 Point-of-Sale locations set up by various banks and IHMCL/NHAI which includes all NH fee plazas, RTOs, Common Service Centers, transport hubs, bank branches, selected petrol pumps, etc. For retail segment (car/jeep/van) FASTag may be purchased online on Amazon and by visiting websites of different member banks such as SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis bank, Paytm Payment Banks, HDFC bank, IDFC First bank, etc. (For detail list of member banks, please visit www.ihmcl.com). FASTag has also been made available at over 12,000 banks branches of prominent private sector banks like ICICI bank, Axis bank, HDFC bank, etc.

To search for the nearest point-of-sale locations, one may download My FASTag App, or visit www.ihmcl.com or Call 1033 NH Helpline number. For the recharge facility, NHAI/IHMCL has developed a UPI recharge facility via My FASTag App. FASTag can also be recharged by visiting the respective bank's portal through net-banking, credit/debit card, UPI and other popular means of payment.

As per Government Gazette notification, any vehicle without a FASTag entering into a "FASTag lane" at an NH fee plaza shall have to pay a fee equivalent to two times the applicable fees to that category of vehicle. NHAI is making all-round efforts to make the hassle-free travel on Highways.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Resolve Unnao farmers' demands without using force: Mayawati to UP govt

BSP president Mayawati on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to resolve the demand of the protesting farmers in Unnao district for adequate compensation for their land acquired for an upcoming township and desist from using force aga...

ByteDance CEO urges TikTok diversification as U.S. pressure mounts - internal note

The founder and CEO of TikTok owner ByteDance will focus on adding users of the popular video app in countries outside of its strongest markets, according to an internal staff note seen by Reuters, as it faces political pressure in the Unit...

Former Malaysian PM Najib's third corruption trial opens

Kual Lumpur, Nov 18 AP Former Malaysian leader Najib Razaks third corruption trial opened Monday, with prosecutors saying Najib had tampered with a government audit of the 1MDB state investment fund in a bid to avoid civil and criminal proc...

Danger on both left and right, warns UK business group CBI

There is a threat to British business from both the left and the right of politics, the countrys biggest business lobby group the CBI warned on Monday, a month before voters head to the polls to elect a new government.I believe we are facin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019