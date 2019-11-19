International Development News
Development News Edition

Seafood industry facing dangerous sustainability divide in developed world

 “Fisheries are facing an important crossroad and the world needs a new vision in the 21st century”, the UN agency leads within a press statement, echoing the main message by its Director-General, Qu Dongyu, at the opening of a major conference on the matter, which opened Monday.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 07:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 07:05 IST
Seafood industry facing dangerous sustainability divide in developed world
By 2050, humans will be nearly 10 billion in number, and “land alone will not feed us”, Mr. Donguy explained, thus, the world will need to increasingly rely on aquatic species to eat. Image Credit: ANI

More people than ever rely on fisheries and aquaculture for food, and income, but the seafood industry is facing a "dangerous" sustainability divide when comparing trends in the developed world versus those in poorer regions, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) revealed on Monday.

"Fisheries are facing an important crossroad and the world needs a new vision in the 21st century", the UN agency leads within a press statement, echoing the main message by its Director-General, Qu Dongyu, at the opening of a major conference on the matter, which opened Monday.

By 2050, humans will be nearly 10 billion in number, and "land alone will not feed us", Mr. Donguy explained, thus, the world will need to increasingly rely on aquatic species to eat.

The International Symposium on Fisheries Sustainability, taking place from 18 to 21 November at FAO's Rome headquarters, convenes researchers, business people and members of various other sectors to identify how to maximize food from the world's rivers and oceans, without compromising the health of aquatic ecosystems.

Noting a "dangerous trend" in the fishing industry, the FAO chief said that while fisheries in developed regions are increasingly sustainable, meaning fished populations are being replenished, and conditions for industry workers are improving, developing regions lagging behind.

The great provider of life

Achieving global sustainability in the seafood sector looks murky. With the concerning state of the world's oceans and increasing demand for freshwater species keeping best practices at bay, FAO noted.

Plastic pollution, the effects of climate change, habitat degradation, and overfishing are draining marine fish stocks, with one in every three stocks overfished, compared to one in ten 40 years ago. In addition, inland fisheries (in rivers or fish farms), are feeling the pressure of growing demand on freshwater species.

Worldwide, one billion people rely on fish as their main source of animal protein, according to the UN World Health Organization (WHO), and in some small island states, people meet their protein needs exclusively from seafood.

A person derives, on average, 20.3 kilograms of top-quality protein and essential micronutrients from fish every year, with a rise in 3 percent of global fish consumption since the 1960s, according to FAO.

As far as economies go, around the world, one in ten people depend on fishing for their livelihoods and are often the poorest in society.

From the mid-1970s, developing countries have increased their net trade benefits from fish from almost zero to over 40 billion dollars each year, FAO's Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Manuel Barange, pointed out at the Conference.

Some 95 percent of people hinging on seafood for their livelihoods live in Africa and Asia, many struggling to make ends meet despite the degree of danger involved in the work. Commercial fishing was rated the second deadliest profession on earth in 2019.

The FAO Director-General put forward three solutions to guide fisheries toward sustainability, including re-investing in marine and freshwater sustainability programs, investing in ocean growth, and ensuring protection measures are met with effective management.

"Treat the ocean with the respect it deserves, and it will forgive our foolish ways, and it will replenish itself and do what it has done in the past - be the great provider of life on planet earth", Peter Thomson, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Oceans, urged at the Sympsonium's opening.

2020: 'A new deal with nature'

Four of the ten targets under the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) to protect oceans, will mature come 2020, including illegal fishing, which the UN's Special Envoy said begs cooperation from countries who haven't signed FAO's Agreement to stamp out the problem.

Moreover, the coming year will be one "in which we create a new deal with nature" he highlighted, as a host of environmental protection events will take place: The UN Ocean Conference to scale up ocean action, the UN Biodiversity Conference, the IUCN World Conservation Congress, and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

By the Sympsonium's end, participants are expected to present a technical document that synthesized the information and debate in each of the event's sessions, to be a table at the 34th session of the FAO Committee on Fisheries, set for July 2020.

The document will form the platform for a high-level policy statement on the role, value and sustainability status of global and regional fisheries.

"If we focus on our science, our innovative spirit, our technologies, we will secure and protect one of the oldest and most undervalued food industries," the FAO chief said, urging for delegates to "aim big" and take "concrete" steps toward change.

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sound in Golan -Israel's military

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded on Tuesday in the area of the Golan Heights, Israels military said in a statement.There was no immediate confirmation whether or not rockets had been fired at the Israeli-controlled territory, ...

Capitals use balance to blast Ducks

Alex Ovechkin was one of five Capitals who scored a goal as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 5-2 Monday night. Richard Panik, Chandler Stephenson, Jakub Vrana and Tom Wilson also each scored a goal as Washington c...

Anunoby scores 24 as Raptors rout Hornets

OG Anunoby scored a career-best 24 points, and the Toronto Raptors demolished the visiting Charlotte Hornets 132-96 Monday night. Pascal Siakam scored 20 points and Normal Powell contributed 17 for the Raptors, who were returning home after...

Trump was not treated for any urgent health issues in Saturday's exam -physician

U.S. President Donald Trumps health examination on Saturday was routine and he was not treated for any urgent or acute issues, his physician said in a statement on Monday.Despite some of the speculation, the president has not had any chest ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019