International Development News
Development News Edition

Prisoners from forestry training programme get job offers in Northland

Ten of the participants have also passed their Level 2 New Zealand Certificate in Forestry Industry Foundation Skills, and another seven who remain in prison are continuing forestry studies towards this qualification.

Prisoners from forestry training programme get job offers in Northland
“This initiative has been a great opportunity to give these men a second chance while helping progress the Coalition Government’s goal of planting one billion trees,” Shane Jones said. Image Credit: Twitter(@AGCOcorp)

Eleven men from a pilot forestry training programme for prisoners in Northland now have full-time jobs or job offers upon release, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis and Forestry Minister Shane Jones announced today.

The 'release to work' programme was a collaboration between Te Uru Rākau and the Department of Corrections and involved 20 men from the Northland Region Corrections Facility at Ngawha planting just over 326,000 trees in the region as part of the Government's One Billion Trees Programme.

Ten of the participants have also passed their Level 2 New Zealand Certificate in Forestry Industry Foundation Skills, and another seven who remain in prison are continuing forestry studies towards this qualification.

"This initiative has been a great opportunity to give these men a second chance while helping progress the Coalition Government's goal of planting one billion trees," Shane Jones said.

"The participants were fully immersed in the planting process. They worked well as a team, their quality of work exceeded expectations, and the operation met or exceeded commercial standards.

"The contractor cannot speak highly enough about the trainees, who demonstrated an enthusiasm for the work, good physical fitness and a commitment to finding ongoing employment."

The training programme comprised eight weeks of classroom learning, delivered by NorthTec, and four weeks of practical fieldwork under the guidance of a silviculture contractor.

"The scheme has delivered exactly what was hoped, by giving former prisoners real job skills and a positive future on their release.

"In addition, it's helped the local forestry industry to fill skill shortages and at the same time, plant more trees," Shane Jones said.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says the training programme has been a good opportunity to expand on the successful release to work programme already in place in New Zealand prisons, while also supporting regional employment opportunities and the One Billion Trees Programme.

"Our government is committed to reducing crime and reoffending, and giving people in our prisons every opportunity to get their lives on the right track. Programs like this one, which helps offenders into sustainable employment, are an important step in achieving those goals," Kelvin Davis said.

The pilot is now being reviewed to determine where and how it can be rolled out again.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Capitals use balance to blast Ducks

Alex Ovechkin was one of five Capitals who scored a goal as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 5-2 Monday night. Richard Panik, Chandler Stephenson, Jakub Vrana and Tom Wilson also each scored a goal as Washington c...

Trump was not treated for any urgent health issues in Saturday's exam -physician

U.S. President Donald Trumps health examination on Saturday was routine and he was not treated for any urgent or acute issues, his physician said in a statement on Monday.Despite some of the speculation, the president has not had any chest ...

Government of China's Xinjiang says leak on Uighur camps 'fake news'

A report in the New York Times that included 400 pages of leaked internal documents on the internment of Uighur Muslims was fabricated and prompted by hostile foreign forces, the government of Chinas far western region of Xinjiang said. Uni...

Macron says 'yellow vest' violence perverts movement

Paris, Nov 19 AFP French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the nihilism of the violence which has perverted the yellow vest movement following violent demonstrations at the weekend marking its first anniversary. When hate strikes and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019