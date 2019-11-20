International Development News
Development News Edition

US pardons for war criminals send disturbing signal to the world: UN rights wing

According to news reports, Lieutenant Clint Lorance was tried and convicted for ordering the shooting of Afghanistan civilians in 2013 and handed down a 20-year prison sentence. Last Friday, he was given a full pardon.

  • UN
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 07:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 07:24 IST
US pardons for war criminals send disturbing signal to the world: UN rights wing
“International Humanitarian Law establishes the obligation to investigate violations and prosecute war crimes”, reminded Mr. Colville. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNGeneva)

A presidential pardon for two United States soldiers accused of war crimes, and a sentence reduction for a third, "run against the letter and the spirit of international law which requires accountability for such violations", the United Nations human rights wing said on Tuesday.

"While pardons exist in international law, and can properly address issues of injustice or unfairness", Rupert Colville, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), told reporters at a regular press briefing in Geneva that these cases showed no circumstances to suggest anything other than "simply voiding the otherwise proper process of law in the cases".

"These pardons send a disturbing signal to military forces all around the world", he added.

The accused

According to news reports, Lieutenant Clint Lorance was tried and convicted for ordering the shooting of Afghanistan civilians in 2013 and handed down a 20-year prison sentence. Last Friday, he was given a full pardon.

Major Mathew Golsteyn was charged with executing an unarmed Afghan man who was a suspected Taliban bombmaker in 2010. He was scheduled to be tried in February.

And Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher was charged with murdering a captive in Iraq. He was acquitted but received a demotion for posing with the corpse for a photograph. President Trump on Friday vowed to restore his rank.

"These three cases involve serious violations of international humanitarian law, both proven and alleged, including the shooting of a group of civilians and execution of a captured member of an armed group", said Mr. Colville.

Some US news outlets applauded President Donald Trump's reprieves, while others saw them as a sign of disregard for the decisions of military juries as well as for the judicial process itself.

"International Humanitarian Law establishes the obligation to investigate violations and prosecute war crimes", reminded Mr. Colville.

He pointed out that by investigating the allegations, and initiating and completing criminal proceedings, the US military justice system had been in compliance with international law.

Underscoring that "victims of gross human rights violations and serious violations of international humanitarian law have the right to a remedy", Mr. Colville maintained that the pardon terminating further criminal proceedings in the case of Major Mathew Golsteyn was "particularly troubling".

He elaborated that remedies include equal and effective access to justice, the right to the truth, and to see perpetrators serve punishments proportionate to the seriousness of their conduct, "rather than see them absolved of responsibility".

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Options fade for last Hong Kong campus protesters as US bill angers China

The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside a besieged Hong Kong university were weighing a narrowing range of options early on Wednesday as police outside appeared ready to simply wait them out. Reuters witnesses said fewer ...

Simon Gourley becomes Young Horticulturist of the Year 2019

A huge congratulations to Simon Gourley from Domaine Thomson, Central Otago for becoming the Young Horticulturist of the Year 2019. Having won the Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year competition at the end of August, he went on to represe...

HIGHLIGHTS-Protesters in a Hong Kong university search for escape route

The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside a besieged Hong Kong university were weighing a narrowing range of options on Wednesday as police outside appeared ready to simply wait them out. Following is the latest news from t...

UPDATE 3-Australia's Westpac slapped with 23 mln money laundering breaches

Regulators on Wednesday accused Australias Westpac Banking Corp of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws, saying the bank ignored red flags and enabled payments from convicted child sex offenders and high risk countries for year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019