FIRs Filed Against Congress's Wadettiwar, BJP's Bawankule for Alleged Poll Code Breaches

FIRs filed against Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule for alleged election code violations. Wadettiwar's FIR relates to his comments on the 26/11 attack, while Bawankule's involves BJP ads claiming an opposition victory would lead to celebrations in another country. A total of 54 complaints against political parties were received, with 24 investigated and four resulting in FIRs. Over Rs 614 crore worth of cash, liquor, and other illegal items have been seized till May 9. The Election Commission reviewed election preparedness in Mumbai and asked for measures to increase voter turnout.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 19:06 IST
FIRs Filed Against Congress's Wadettiwar, BJP's Bawankule for Alleged Poll Code Breaches
FIRs have been registered against Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule for alleged violations of model code of conduct amid the Lok Sabha polls, officials said on Friday.

The case against Wadettiwar, who is the leader of opposition in the assembly, was based on a complaint from the BJP against his remark that then ATS chief Hemant Karkare was not killed by the bullet of terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 attack but by one fired by a policeman close to the RSS.

Wadettiwar had also called Ujjwal Nikam, the special prosecutor in the 26/11 trial and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mumbai North Central, ''anti national'' for hiding this ''fact''.

Bawankule has been booked in Thane for BJP advertisements in newspapers claiming a victory for the opposition would lead to celebrations in a neighbouring country.

''A total of 54 complaints were received against various political parties, and decisions were taken on 24 after investigations. Of the 54 complaints, four resulted in FIRs in Baramati (a high profile constituency which witnessed a Pawar versus Pawar battle) in connection with distribution of cash,'' Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam said in a press conference.

There are 1,600 flying squads and 2,000 static surveillance teams across the state to monitor the polls, he said, adding that cash, liquor, drugs, freebies etc cumulatively valued at Rs 614.14 crore have been seized till May 9.

Chockalingam said the Election Commission of India reviewed the election preparedness in Mumbai, where voting on six Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 20.

The state electoral office and the election machinery here were asked to ensure the vote percentage rises in the metropolis, he added.

Asked about the issue, he said the ECI alone cannot be blamed for low voter turnout.

''Political parties and the society at large is also a stakeholder. Voting percentage will not increase just by awareness. After the elections, we will study what more can be done to increase voter turnout,'' Chockalingam asserted.

''(However) compared to other states, Maharashtra has done much better. If we haven't seen an increase in turnout, the number is also not low when compared to other states,'' he claimed.

In the third phase, the turnout was 63.55 per cent in Maharashtra, which is 0.12 per cent more than the 63.43 per cent recorded in the 2019 edition, he said.

While in the second phase, the turnout was 62.71 per cent, which is 0.21 per cent higher than 2019 edition's 62.50 per cent.

The first phase turnout was 63.71 per cent, just 0.04 per cent less than the figure of 2019.

