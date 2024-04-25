India says US human rights report "deeply biased"

The U.S. State Department's annual human rights report on India is "deeply biased" and shows a "poor understanding", India's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

The human rights assessment found "significant" abuses in India's northeastern Manipur state last year and attacks on minorities, journalists and dissenting voices in the rest of the country.

