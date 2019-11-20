International Development News
Development News Edition

BEE holds workshop on policy framework to deploy EV charging infrastructure

According to IEA globally, the number of charging points has grown by around 44% between 2017 and 2018 reaching an estimated 5.2 million points in the year 2019.

BEE holds workshop on policy framework to deploy EV charging infrastructure
Innovative business proposition across the EV charging value chain was discussed to identify existing as well as emerging business models and the required enabling policy frameworks for its implementation. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) organised a one-day international workshop on "Policy Framework to deploy Electric Vehicles Charging Infrastructure" in association with the International Energy Agency (IEA) in New Delhi yesterday.

The day-long workshop witnessed interactive sessions on themes such as EVSE systems, the need for deployment of EV charging infrastructure to accelerate EV adoption, enabling policy frameworks, exploring business models, city-led development for EV charging infrastructure, etc. Drawing from global and domestic experiences, sessions provided an overview of the policy options available to the Government at different levels (national, state and local) such as incentives, amendments to urban planning requirements or removal of barriers to enhance the pace of deployment of EV charging infrastructure across the country. Innovative business proposition across the EV charging value chain was discussed to identify existing as well as emerging business models and the required enabling policy frameworks for its implementation.

Addressing the workshop DG, BEE Shri Abhay Bakre said that We wanted this workshop to be highly focused for those countries who decided to contribute in EV's or any mobility in a gradual manner and how they can come up with different proportions. Now whether it'll be a regulatory framework, policies or any intentions which they wanted can be deployed later. It will also allow markets to help the research institutions to develop and deploy such infrastructure. We also wanted to take a step ahead in creating possibilities for such companies or markets to reduce the consumption of crude oil, fossil fuels and rely on renewable energy. Apart from this, to discuss the norms of the solar heater and solar panels which will be added in our list and which eventually will be put into action.

Joint secretary in the Ministry of Power Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan said that we have achieved a milestone last year of a hundred percent electrification of villages and we aim to provide environmentally sustainability twenty-four hours of power supply and therefore also commit to increase the share of renewable energy. Back during a conference in April 2018, it was decided that charging of electric vehicle will be considered as a service which everyone can set up in India. We have also upgraded the technical and safety norm for the charging infrastructure of electronic vehicles and have deliberated BEE as the single nodal agency for the implementation of charging infrastructure set up in India.

He further said that with the view of promoting electric mobility as a viable substitute to conventional modes of commuting, Ministry of Power has taken path-breaking decisions over the past two years like obviating the need of a License for setting up of charging stations (enabling any entity to set up a charging station without need of a license) and issuing Guidelines & Standards for deployment of Public Charging Infrastructure in the country. Ministry has encouraged industry partners and always consulted while formulating such policy decisions. We welcome feedback and ideas from all stakeholders to strengthen our efforts towards the promotion of Electric Mobility in the country. Ministry is of the view that adopting the latest technologies and best practices being followed globally would be a key approach in boosting India's efforts towards the deployment of a sustainable Electric Vehicle Charging infrastructure.

According to IEA globally, the number of charging points has grown by around 44% between 2017 and 2018 reaching an estimated 5.2 million points in the year 2019. A coordinated approach to bring together technology solutions with appropriate enabling policies and framework is important. Drawing from global and domestic experiences, this event would aim to identify such opportunity areas for India to help fast track deployment of public EV charging infrastructure commensurate with EV growth and the fast-changing power systems in the country.

Principal Advisor, NITI Aayog, Shri Anil Shrivastava, MD EESL, Shri Saurabh Kumar, Head of Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) Secretariat Mr. Christian Zinglersen, and other eminent members graced the workshop.

Tata Motors, Hyundai Motors, BMW, Okaya Power, Exicom Power, and several other exhibitors showcased the e-mobility technology through exhibitions on the futuristic technology in the EV sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to unveil statue of Gandhi ji before address to AsG and Dy. AsG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Accountants General and Dy. Accountants General Conclave here tomorrow on 21st November 2019. Shri Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi before his address to the AsG and Dy. As...

UPDATE 3-China trims new benchmark lending rate again to shore up sputtering economy

China lowered its lending benchmark rate on Wednesday, as widely expected, to reduce company funding costs and shore up an economy hurt by slowing demand and U.S. trade tariffs. The cut was the second to a key Chinese rate this week and cam...

Recreation management software market research analysis and forecast

Market OverviewThe highly competitive scenario of the present world makes the work schedule for professionals extremely hectic. Specifically, in IT firms, people get less time for recreation. Lack of such leisure time may result in an inapp...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday in Madrids La Caja Magica, Rafa Nadal punched the air as chants of Rafa, Rafa echoed around the arena and the Davis Cup Finals burst into life. SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOTMourinho back in Premier League with Spurs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019