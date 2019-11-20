BEE holds workshop on policy framework to deploy EV charging infrastructure

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) organised a one-day international workshop on "Policy Framework to deploy Electric Vehicles Charging Infrastructure" in association with the International Energy Agency (IEA) in New Delhi yesterday.

The day-long workshop witnessed interactive sessions on themes such as EVSE systems, the need for deployment of EV charging infrastructure to accelerate EV adoption, enabling policy frameworks, exploring business models, city-led development for EV charging infrastructure, etc. Drawing from global and domestic experiences, sessions provided an overview of the policy options available to the Government at different levels (national, state and local) such as incentives, amendments to urban planning requirements or removal of barriers to enhance the pace of deployment of EV charging infrastructure across the country. Innovative business proposition across the EV charging value chain was discussed to identify existing as well as emerging business models and the required enabling policy frameworks for its implementation.

Addressing the workshop DG, BEE Shri Abhay Bakre said that We wanted this workshop to be highly focused for those countries who decided to contribute in EV's or any mobility in a gradual manner and how they can come up with different proportions. Now whether it'll be a regulatory framework, policies or any intentions which they wanted can be deployed later. It will also allow markets to help the research institutions to develop and deploy such infrastructure. We also wanted to take a step ahead in creating possibilities for such companies or markets to reduce the consumption of crude oil, fossil fuels and rely on renewable energy. Apart from this, to discuss the norms of the solar heater and solar panels which will be added in our list and which eventually will be put into action.

Joint secretary in the Ministry of Power Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan said that we have achieved a milestone last year of a hundred percent electrification of villages and we aim to provide environmentally sustainability twenty-four hours of power supply and therefore also commit to increase the share of renewable energy. Back during a conference in April 2018, it was decided that charging of electric vehicle will be considered as a service which everyone can set up in India. We have also upgraded the technical and safety norm for the charging infrastructure of electronic vehicles and have deliberated BEE as the single nodal agency for the implementation of charging infrastructure set up in India.

He further said that with the view of promoting electric mobility as a viable substitute to conventional modes of commuting, Ministry of Power has taken path-breaking decisions over the past two years like obviating the need of a License for setting up of charging stations (enabling any entity to set up a charging station without need of a license) and issuing Guidelines & Standards for deployment of Public Charging Infrastructure in the country. Ministry has encouraged industry partners and always consulted while formulating such policy decisions. We welcome feedback and ideas from all stakeholders to strengthen our efforts towards the promotion of Electric Mobility in the country. Ministry is of the view that adopting the latest technologies and best practices being followed globally would be a key approach in boosting India's efforts towards the deployment of a sustainable Electric Vehicle Charging infrastructure.

According to IEA globally, the number of charging points has grown by around 44% between 2017 and 2018 reaching an estimated 5.2 million points in the year 2019. A coordinated approach to bring together technology solutions with appropriate enabling policies and framework is important. Drawing from global and domestic experiences, this event would aim to identify such opportunity areas for India to help fast track deployment of public EV charging infrastructure commensurate with EV growth and the fast-changing power systems in the country.

Principal Advisor, NITI Aayog, Shri Anil Shrivastava, MD EESL, Shri Saurabh Kumar, Head of Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) Secretariat Mr. Christian Zinglersen, and other eminent members graced the workshop.

Tata Motors, Hyundai Motors, BMW, Okaya Power, Exicom Power, and several other exhibitors showcased the e-mobility technology through exhibitions on the futuristic technology in the EV sector.

