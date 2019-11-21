Amitabh Bachchan inaugurates Dadasaheb Phalke Award at Kala Academy

Shri Amitabh Bachchan inaugurated the Dadasaheb Phalke Award retrospective organised at Kala Academy in connection with the 50th International Film Festival of India today in Goa. This year, the 50th edition of IFFI is showcasing a retrospective of Amitabh Bachchan as he was honored with Dadasaheb Phalke award this year. IFFI 2019 will showcase 6 of the best films by Amitabh Bachchan in a separate section honoring the star's achievement.

Speaking at the launch, Shri Bachchan said, "I feel deeply humbled and would thank the Government of India for this prestigious award. I've always felt that I'm not deserving of such recognition but I humbly accept this with a lot of grace and affection".

On the golden jubilee edition of IFFI, he said, "This is the 50th edition of IFFI and I compliment the Government of India and IFFI for conducting themselves in such a wonderful manner. Each year we find a growth in the number of delegates and the choice of films giving us the opportunity to see the works and creativity from different parts of the world."

Calling cinema a universal medium Shri Bachchan added that films are beyond the borders of language. "When we sit inside a dark hall we never ask the caste, creed, color of the person sitting next to us. We enjoy the same film, laugh at the same jokes and cry at the same emotions," he said.

He warned that there are few mediums left like cinema in this fast-paced disintegrating world that can claim such integration. He expressed hope that we continue to make films that will bring people together.

The veteran actor also called for the disintegration of the rather odd system of keeping sides due to colors, caste, and religion. "We should bring us together in one community, hold hands together to appreciate the creativity and take a step forward to make this world a peaceful place," he exhorted.

Bachchan who has a close connection to Goa fondly recalled shooting his first film here. He said, "Coming to Goa has always been like coming home and I've had many wonderful opportunities to work in this place and receive the hospitality from the people of Goa during our various stints of shooting."

While Paa will be the opening film, the other films that are being screened in the Retrospective section are Sholay, Deewar, Black, Piku and Badla.

(With Inputs from PIB)