Cabinet calls on South Africans to stand up against GBV

Cabinet has joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in welcoming the three life sentences handed down to the rapist and killer of the University of Cape Town student, Uyinene Mrwetyana, by the Cape High Court, last week.

"This is one of a number of sentences that were delivered by our courts in the past month. We remain firm that those who commit such heinous crimes against women and children should have no space in our society and must face the full might of the law," said Cabinet after its regular meeting on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old student, who was studying film and media at the University of Cape Town (UCT), was raped and brutally killed at the Clareinch Post Office.

Government, last week, thanked the police for the sterling work that went into the Uyinene case, and the swift arrest of the murder suspect, which culminated in his sentencing.

"The sentences given by the court send a strong message to all those who may be involved in incidents of rape and sexual assault against women that they will not go unpunished.

"Like many other cases of sexual violence and the killing of women, the case of Uyinene shook our nation and elevated the fight against gender-based violence.

"While this sentence will not bring Uyinene back, we trust that her family, the UCT student community, and South Africans as whole, will find solace in the fact that justice has been done for this little girl," said Government Communication and Information System Acting Director-General Phumla Williams, in a statement, after the sentencing.

Meanwhile, South Africa will join the global community in the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign, which takes place from 25 November to 10 December. The campaign is an attempt to raise awareness of Gender-Based Violence.

Cabinet, during its meeting, endorsed the expansion of the 16 Days of Activism campaign to the 365 Days programme that will be sustained by an awareness, support and education programme to stop violence against the vulnerable members of society, in particular women and children.

The campaign will be launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 25 November in Ga-Seleka Village in Limpopo, under the theme "Enough is enough: Together fast-tracking implementation to end gender-based violence".

Cabinet has called on all South Africans to stand up and be counted amongst those who are active in the fight against gender-based violence to create safer homes, safer communities and safer public spaces for all.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)