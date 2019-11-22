25K tonnes of plastic waste generated everyday in India, 40% uncollected: Govt

India generates more than 25,000 tonnes of plastic waste every day, 40 percent of which remains uncollected and littered in the environment, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written response to a question in the Lower House, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the demand of plastic has increased significantly due to its increased use in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, which has indirectly resulted into the challenge of plastic waste management.

