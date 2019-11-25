Eskom not expecting any load shedding

While the power system remains vulnerable and constrained, Eskom is not expecting any load shedding on Monday.

"The system remains constrained and vulnerable, with the generating plant performing at very low levels of reliability," said the power utility.

With unplanned breakdowns at 9 150MW as at 7 am, the probability of load shedding remains.

However, load shedding will only be implemented if absolutely necessary.

The power utility said there is sufficient diesel for the running of its open-cycle gas turbines and water at pumped storage schemes to supplement the shortage of capacity.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Response Command Centre (ERCC) continues to monitor the system closely.

"Eskom wishes to remind customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns, could result in load shedding at short notice," it said.

It stressed that a concerted collective effort to reduce demand can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding.

It urged customers to assist by helping to reduce demand by using electricity sparingly.

It also advised consumers to set air-conditioners' average temperature at 23ºC while also asking them to switch off geysers over peak periods.

Consumers were also urged to set their swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time for optimal energy use.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)