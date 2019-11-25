International Development News
Development News Edition

Consumers urged to put away credit cards this Black Friday

“If you did not plan and budget for ‘Black Friday’ you are cautioned not to use credit. This is because you will not be saving as credit costs more”, said the regulator’s acting Manager for Education and Communication Advocate Kedilatile Legodi.

Consumers urged to put away credit cards this Black Friday
Black Friday - which originates in the United States, is an informal name for the day following Thanksgiving Day, which has been regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season - has in recent years started gaining traction in South Africa. Image Credit: Pixabay

With Black Friday inching closer, the National Credit Regulator (NCR) is urging consumers to put away their credit cards and shop sensibly.

"If you did not plan and budget for 'Black Friday' you are cautioned not to use credit. This is because you will not be saving as credit costs more", said the regulator's acting Manager for Education and Communication Advocate Kedilatile Legodi.

Black Friday - which originates in the United States, is an informal name for the day following Thanksgiving Day, which has been regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season - has in recent years started gaining traction in South Africa.

When one buys on credit, said Legodi, consumers will be liable for related costs such as interest, monthly service fees, once-off initiation fees, credit life insurance, and others.

The NCR cautioned against making reckless spending decisions and encouraged consumers to be smart and responsible spenders this Black Friday.

The regulator advised consumers to first draw up a list, separating "needs" from "wants", then look into the budget to check whether the available money is enough for further purchases.

The NCR which is responsible for the regulation of the South African credit industry -- cautioned consumers to not take the value of planning and budgeting.

"Although Black Friday may indeed be providing consumers with an opportunity to buy goods on special and discounted prices, consumers still need to make use of this opportunity in a wise and responsible manner," she said.

Buying on credit without a plan, highlighted the regulator may lead to an inability to repay the credit granted.

"Should the consumer be in a position not to repay the credit, credit providers will take legal action and this will negatively affect your credit record. Once you have a negative record as a consumer, not only will accessing future credit be a struggle, it will be expensive because credit providers will charge you higher interest rates in comparison to those who have positive credit records."

"This can also affect people seeking employment in cases where the job requires you to deal with cash and or finances."

The regulator had the following tips for consumers ahead of Black Friday:

Plan and draw up a list of what you need;

Set a realistic budget of what you can afford to spend and stick to it;

Check the items and prices before Black Friday to do a comparison on the prices and to ensure that you are getting a better deal;

Should you decide to buy, stick to what is on the list;

If buying on credit, consider the related costs; you may not be saved;

If buying on credit, consider your ability to repay the debt; you may be signing up for financial troubles;

Remember, cash is king;

Remember, not everything is really a deal, some items may drop even further closer to Christmas;

Avoid buying food on credit;

Do not forget to conduct a financial health check and get a free copy of your credit report from registered credit bureaus on the NCR's website: www.ncr.org.za.

The NCR is an agent of the Department of Trade and Industry.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

MMTC contracts to import 6,090 tonnes onion to boost supply, cut prices

Public sector trading firm MMTC has contracted to import 6,090 tonnes of onion to boost domestic supply and ease prices, according to sources. Last week, the Union Cabinet decided to import 1.2 lakh tonnes of onions to improve the domestic ...

Urgent need for India's traditions of non-violence, compassion in today's world: Dalai Lama

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Monday said that there is an urgent need for the international community to follow Indias traditions of non-violence and compassion. There is an urgent need for Indias traditions of non-vi...

Lankan govt not to succumb to pressures from NGOs: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lankas new government will not succumb to pressures from non-governmental organizations, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said, asserting that the situation needs to be changed. Addressing a function after he visited a top Buddhist temp...

It will be special week in my tennis journey: Jeevan on Davis Cup debut

Playing Davis Cup at the age of 30 is not a step forward for Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan but he still feels it will be a special week in his tennis journey when he faces Pakistan. He firmly believes that winning against a weaker opponent would no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019