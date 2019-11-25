International Development News
Development News Edition

Kenya Red Cross supporting evacuation following deadly floods

With a record-breaking temperature rise in the Indian Ocean in the last few weeks, Kenya and other East African countries have been extremely vulnerable to flooding.

Kenya Red Cross supporting evacuation following deadly floods
“The storm is not yet over. We are concerned that other parts of the country will continue to experience destructive floods this week,” said Dr. Asha.  Image Credit: Twitter(@KenyaRedCross)

Thousands of people across Kenya have been hit by deadly floods and mudslides. At the epicenter of the current floods, in West Pokot, panic-stricken survivors have deserted their villages after losing their homes, livestock, crops and their loved ones—in what some local residents have described as their worst disaster in memory.

Dr. Asha Mohammed, Kenya Red Cross Society Secretary-General Designate, said:

"We're most worried about families who have been cut off from life-saving support. They are without food, water and may require medical care. Our teams are doing everything they can to reach these areas, including using boats and treading deep waters to evacuate families in high-risk areas, conducting search and rescue efforts and providing basic health services."

Kenya Red Cross teams in various parts of the country are supporting the evacuation of families to safer areas. Working alongside the Government of Kenya, Red Cross teams are delivering emergency relief items and essential supplies like household and sanitation items in evacuation centers hosting those who have been displaced by the flooding. Areas affected by flooding so far include Marsabit, Wajir, Mandera, Tana River, Turkana, Elgeiyo Marakwet, Kitui, Meru, Kajiado, Nandi, Kwale, Garissa, Muranga, and Busia.

"The number of people who need urgent help is increasing daily as details of the impact of the disaster continue to emerge. The Red Cross had been already running programs in some of the affected areas. With these latest worrying developments, we are now scaling up our response programs," said Dr. Asha.

As part of the response to floods which began a few weeks ago this month, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) recently released more than 300,000 Swiss francs from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund to help Kenya Red Cross society support over 14,000 families to cope with the effects of unusually heavy rains for three months. A second emergency response allocation to support Kenya Red Cross is currently being considered.

With a record-breaking temperature rise in the Indian Ocean in the last few weeks, Kenya and other East African countries have been extremely vulnerable to flooding. This latest flooding incident in Kenya follows similar disasters in South Sudan, Tanzania, Somalia, and Ethiopia.

"The storm is not yet over. We are concerned that other parts of the country will continue to experience destructive floods this week," said Dr. Asha. "In addition, even after the floods, there are also concerns about their long-term effects. Many people who have lost their crops and livestock will struggle to feed their families. There is also a real risk of outbreaks of waterborne diseases including cholera and malaria."

Some of the communities that are affected by floods were still reeling from the impact of a crippling drought. They include families in Garissa, Tana River, and Turkana. This recurrent cycle erodes the resilience of affected communities gradually.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out of Premier Badminton League

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday pulled out of the Premier Badminton League PBL citing he wants to focus more on International events. Srikanth took to Twitter to announce his decision.Its a tough road ahead. Need to go full throt...

Didn't close probe against Ajit Pawar in irrigation scam, clarifies Maharashtra ACB

Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau ACB on Monday refuted media reports that claimed investigation against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been closed in a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam. A list is being circulated on social media, say...

Apple making iPhone in India, expect further expansion of manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Apple has begun assembling of iPhone in India, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday. Prasad said that he has received an Apple iPhone assembled in India and hoped that it will further expand its manufacturing in the country.As pro...

Gunfire near UN camps in eastern DR Congo during protest after attack

Beni, DR Congo, Nov 25 AFP Heavy gunfire was heard on Monday outside two UN camps near the eastern DR Congo town of Beni, where people had gone to protest after an armed group killed eight civilians, an AFP reporter said. The shooting came ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019