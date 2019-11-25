International Development News
Development News Edition

Qatar says to sharply raise gas output

  • PTI
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:24 IST
Qatar says to sharply raise gas output

Qatar said Monday it would sharply boost its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, already the world's largest, based on a rise in its proven reserves. Minister of State for Energy Affairs and CEO of state-owned Qatar Petroleum Saad al-Kaabi said Qatar's LNG output of 77 million tonnes per year would increase to 126 million tonnes by 2027.

The Gulf state had previously signalled a rise to 110 tonnes per year by 2024. The minister gave no figures about the expected investments required to meet the target.

Kaabi also announced that proven gas reserves in the North Field, which Qatar shares with Iran, had increased to 1,760 trillion cubic feet (50 trillion cubic metres). Almost all of Qatar's gas reserves are located in the North Field, the world's largest gas field.

"Studies and well tests have also confirmed the ability to produce large quantities of gas" from a North Field extension in the area near the industrial hub of Ras Laffan, the minister said. In addition, Kaabi said the field contains 70 billion barrels of condensates, or natural gas liquids, and massive quantities of LPG, ethane and helium.

"These are very important findings which will have a great positive impact on Qatar's gas industry," Kaabi said in a statement. The tiny Gulf state, which has been under boycott by its Gulf neighbours since June 2017, also pumps over 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The new plans will raise Qatar's overall hydrocarbon production to about 6.7 million barrels oil equivalent per day from 4.6 million currently. Gas has helped fuel Qatar's rise to become one of the world's richest countries, transforming the peninsula state and helping it to successfully bid for the 2022 football World Cup finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

A place on Earth with no life?

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

"Little kittens": Hong Kong campus protest holdouts left isolated and fearful

Last week, the cafeteria of Hong Kongs Polytechnic University was buzzing with pro-democracy protesters who occupied the campus for days, fighting fierce street battles with riot police in some of the most violent clashes during six months ...

Subhash Chandra resigns as Chairman of ZEEL

Subhash Chandra has resigned as the Chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited ZEEL. However, he will remain Non-Executive Director of the company.In light of the changes in shareholding, Subhash Chandra has expressed his intention t...

SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 PM GMT/9 AM ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP...

Rajiv case convict Robert Payas out of jail on parole

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Robert Payas walked out of the prison for the first time after 28 years on a 30-day parole. Serving life term, he was released from the Puzhal Central Prison here based on a November 21 Madras High C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019