Eskom to cut off electricity supply to three Free State

“Electricity supply services to three Free State municipalities will soon be stopped due to the municipalities’ contravention of the payment conditions concluded with Eskom in the Electricity Supply Agreements,” said the power utility.

“Despite numerous demands, the municipalities have failed to honor payment of its electricity accounts to Eskom,” the power company said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Eskom has warned that it will cut off electricity supply to three Free State municipalities unless it receives payment.

The measures are intended to reduce the escalation of the municipalities' debt to Eskom in the Free State.

The utility intends to terminate services to Centlec, which delivers services to Mangaung metro, Mafube Local Municipality, and Mantsopa Local Municipality, on 3 December 2019.

"Despite numerous demands, the municipalities have failed to honor payment of its electricity accounts to Eskom," the power company said.

Eskom generates and supplies electricity to the municipalities nationally at a cost and has a statutory obligation to perform these duties on a financially sustainable basis. Equal to Eskom's obligation, the municipalities have a reciprocal duty to pay Eskom for the electricity supplied to it.

The power utility said it recognizes that the indefinite stop to the supply of electricity services may cause undue hardship to consumers and members of the community and may adversely affect the delivery of other services.

"In view of this and in order to minimize any hardship to consumers and members of the community, Eskom will withhold its electricity supply services in a regulated pattern. This will allow members of the community the opportunity to make alternative arrangements for the scheduled periods," said Eskom.

The power utility is scheduled to cut power from 6 AM to 8 PM Monday to Friday, and at the weekend from 6 AM to 8 PM.

"Should these municipalities not pay Eskom or fail to enter into payment arrangements, Eskom will stop electricity supply services to the municipalities. This will result in scheduled withdrawal of electricity supply," said Eskom.

In addition, Eskom may upon seven calendar days' notice serve a notice to terminate electricity supply services entirely and indefinitely should the municipalities' debt situation not improve.

In Mangaung metro, the following towns will be affected:

Bloemfontein

Boitshabelo

Thaba Nchu

Dewetsdorp

Wepener

Van Standenrus

In Mafube local municipality, the following towns will be affected:

Cornelia

Frankfort

Tweeling

Villiers

Parts of Namahadi

In Mantsopa local municipality, the following towns will be affected:

Dawiesville

Excelsior

Ladybrand

Tweespruit

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

