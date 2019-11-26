National workshop held on accreditation of SMART training centers

The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) organised a one-day national workshop on accreditation of training centers on Skill Management & Accreditation of Training Centre (SMART) portal and stressed that from the next financial year, allocation of targets to trading partners would be subject to their SMART accreditation. The states were advised to start the process of accreditation immediately, if not already done so. The workshop was attended by representatives from the states, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and TPs. It aimed at providing handholding support to the states for streamlining the accreditation process on SMART and addressing any other specific query, especially with respect to Employment through Skill Training & Placement (EST&P) component of DAY-NULM. The technical session on the SMART portal was conducted by representatives from the National Skill Development Corporation.

The state representatives were urged to take full benefit of this workshop so that they are able to provide further handholding support to other stakeholders in the states and emphasized on delivery of quality training programs on the ground and role of TPs in ensuring the same.

In the later part of the day, a dedicated session on e-marketing of high-quality products made by Self Help Groups (SHGs) was also undertaken with the states. The session, which was also attended by representatives from various e-commerce portals, was important considering that DAY-NULM envisages facilitating onboarding of SHG products on e-commerce platforms to provide them access to bigger and emerging markets. The salient features in the proposed MoU with these e-commerce portals were also discussed along with the expected roles of stakeholders involved.

The deliberations in the workshop will be useful in effective implementation of the Mission on the ground in line with the overall objective to create sustainable livelihoods for urban poor and addressing their social and occupational vulnerabilities.

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) is one of the flagship schemes of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs that works towards alleviating urban poverty through strong community institutions, skill training, access to affordable credit for self-employment, support for street vendors and provision of shelters for the urban homeless.

(With Inputs from PIB)