Open competition conducted on Mygov for Logo and Motto of Lokpal

The total 2236 entries received for Logo and total 4705 entries received for Motto/Slogan through Mygov portal from people of varied age groups and from different parts of the country.

The logo of Lokpal is based upon the literal meaning of LOKPAL, LOK – meaning people and PAL – meaning caretaker, i.e. "caretaker of people". Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Chairman of Lokpal, Shri Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose launched the logo of Lokpal, at an event held here today. The Members of Lokpal: Shri Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale (Judicial Member), Shri Justice Pradeep Kumar Mohanty (Judicial Member), Shri Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi (Judicial Member), Shri Dinesh Kumar Jain (Non-Judicial Member), Smt. Archana Ramasundaram (Non-Judicial Member), Shri Mahender Singh (Non-Judicial Member) & Dr. Inderjeet Prasad Gautam (Non-Judicial Member), Secretary Lokpal Shri B. K. Agarwal, CEO, Mygov Portal Shri Abhishek Singh and Joint Secretary Lokpal Shri Dilip Kumar were present on the occasion. The motto of Lokpal "मा गृधः कस्यस्विद्धनम् was also adopted today.

An open competition was conducted on Mygov portal i.e. the website mygov.in, as well as through the Lokpal registry mail, to invite entries for Logo and Motto/Slogan for using the same as Logo and Motto/Slogan of Lokpal in the stationary, backdrop, for IEC and any other way that the Lokpal deem fit. Accordingly, the same was made open for competition amongst all public (individuals/organizations) to submit their Logo latest by 13.06.2019 at 2345 hours.

On the three-stage selection process, the Logo design of Shri Prashant Mishra, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is selected for adoption as Logo of Lokpal.

The logo of Lokpal is based upon the literal meaning of LOKPAL, LOK – meaning people and PAL – meaning caretaker, i.e. "caretaker of people". The logo symbolizes how LOKPAL protects and cares for the people of India by establishing justice as per law. The logo symbolizes various essence of LOKPAL figuratively in shapes such as ombudsman (judges bench), people (three human figures), vigilance (Ashok chakra forming eye–pupil), law (shape of the book in orange) and judicial (the tricolor two hands are placed below forming a unique balance). The logo is in tricolor representing the national essence of LOKPAL.

However, none of the motto received through the portal was found suitable. The Lokpal has decided its Motto/Slogan in its full bench meeting based on its own inputs and discussion on 17th October 2019. The Hon'ble Bench unanimously decided to take one portion of the above 1st sloka of 'Ishabasoupanishad'. The finally selected slogan/motto for the office of Lokpal is as under:-

"मा गृधः कस्यस्विद्धनम्"

The meaning of the above slogan/motto in Hindi is मा गृधः= लोभ, मत करो, कस्यस्वित्=किसी के, धनम्=धन का i.e. किसी के धन का लोभ मत करो. The meaning in English is "Do not be greedy for anyone's wealth."

(With Inputs from PIB)

