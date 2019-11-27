International Development News
Development News Edition

Revenue Minister signs global recovery of child support

The next steps require a Parliamentary Select Committee to consider the measure, report to Parliament, and for the Convention to then be ratified by an Order in Council.

Revenue Minister signs global recovery of child support
“Those member states will be able to give information to Inland Revenue to allow it to assess the liable parent for child support, taking into account their circumstances. The support will then be collected by that state government on our behalf.” Image Credit: Flickr

Foreign-based parents who avoid their child support obligations in New Zealand are being targeted in a change that will make it easier for Inland Revenue to collect money owed.

Revenue Minister Stuart Nash is in the Netherlands where he has today signed the Hague Convention on the International Recovery of Child Support and Other Forms of Family Maintenance.

"Our tax system must be fair," Mr. Nash says. "It is patently unfair when some parents wriggle out of their child support obligations simply by living in countries where it is harder to enforce the payments.

"This initiative will see more New Zealand children and caregivers receiving their rightful child support. It will help Inland Revenue find liable parents living overseas and recover payments which till now could only be enforced via a court order in those countries.

"There are approximately 16,700 overseas-based parents with support obligations to New Zealand children. The vast majority, about 12,500 live in Australia where we have had good reciprocal arrangements for collecting these payments for almost 20 years.

"However about 4,200 parents who owe child support do not live in either New Zealand or Australia and we rely on them to voluntarily comply with their obligations. Voluntary compliance is low. Around $7.7 million in child support is currently outstanding.

"We have limited ability to find and keep in touch with people living in other countries. This agreement will improve that if the parent lives in one of the 42 countries which have signed the Hague Convention.

"Where a liable parent is living in a member state we can seek help from that country to find them. It is unclear how many liable parents are in these countries. Around 500 parents are believed to be affected. The location of a further 3,200 liable parents is unknown but it is considered likely that some are in the Hague Convention states.

"Those member states will be able to give information to Inland Revenue to allow it to assess the liable parent for child support, taking into account their circumstances. The support will then be collected by that state government on our behalf."

"It will also mean that New Zealand can play its part by helping ensure that liable parents here pay child support for their children living in other member states. This means New Zealand can meet more of its obligations as a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child," Mr. Nash says.

The next steps require a Parliamentary Select Committee to consider the measure, report to Parliament, and for the Convention to then be ratified by an Order in Council. It is expected to come into force in April 2021.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 7 held for making duplicate packaging material

Seven people were arrested after police busted a unit manufacturing duplicate goods packaging material here, an officer said on Wednesday.More than 10,000 bags of branded products were seized from the premises in the raid conducted on Tuesd...

Security beefed up ahead of verdict in Dhaka's Holey Artisan Bakery attack today

Security has been beefed up as a special anti-terrorism court in Dhaka is set to pronounce verdict on Wednesday in the 2016 deadly terrorist attack on Holey Artisan Bakery. Twenty-two civilians, including 17 foreign nationals, were killed a...

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbit

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbitISRO....

ISRO launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here. Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO K. Sivan also remained presen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019