HRD Minister congratulates Dr. Anita Bhatnagar for publishing three books

Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched three books which are a collection of stories for children namely Kumbh, Garam Pahad and Dilli ki Bulbul (Sindhi edition)in New Delhi today. Authored by a popular writer of children's books and travelogues Dr. Anita Bhatnagar Jain, the three books are a collection of stories for children and have brought out environmental issues and topics like socio-cultural unity & cultural heritage in a very simple and interesting manner.Dr. Anita Bhatnagar Jain is an officer of Indian Administrative Services (1985 batch).

Speaking on the occasion Shri Nishank congratulated Dr. Anita for her wonderful writings and called her a unique personality who is balancing between her administrative work and creative work. Appreciating the sensitively written books, the HRD minister said that these books are not a product of the imagination of an armchair writer but have been creatively borne out of the real-life experiences of the author. Shri Nishank said that these books are very useful for its readers, especially for children as they are narrating stories of our culture and heritage along with the message of saving the environment in a very lucid manner. Shri Nishank also congratulated National Book Trust for their efforts in publishing Kumbh and Garam Pahad for their readers.

During the launch, the author, Dr. Anita Bhatnagar gave a brief introduction to her books. She told me that 'Kumbh' is the first Children's storybook on Kumbh published by National Book Trust. She said that through this book children will come to know about our cultural and social values.

She informed that 'Garam Pahad' (Green Stories) is a collection of 3 stories ('Garam Pahad', 'Son Chiraiya Talab' and 'Polythene Ki Pralay') on Environment published by National Book Trust.

While giving a brief introduction of 'Dilli Ki Bulbul', Dr. Anita said that it is a compilation of 10 Short Stories on Environment & Morality for Children. She informed Dilli Ki Bulbul was earlier launched by Shri ram Naik, Governor, Uttar Pradesh in Hindi and Union HRD Minister launched its Sindhi translated version today. She also informed that 'Dilli Ki Bulbul' has also been selected for the English version by National Book Trust.

Dr. Anita Bhatnagar Jain has written overall more than 40 publications including research papers, articles, Travelogues, Children's stories, and books, focused on Environment and Morality.

