UPDATE 1-Lebanon petrol stations to begin nationwide strike Thursday -union statement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 23:21 IST
Lebanon's petrol stations will begin an open-ended strike on Thursday nationwide, a union representing them said on Wednesday, amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

Protests that have swept Lebanon since Oct. 17 have added to deep strains in the financial system, worsening a hard currency crunch that has hit the ability of many importers to bring in goods. The union said it was striking because of losses sustained while using a parallel market for dollars relied on to import fuel, according to a statement cited by state news agency NNA.

The Lebanese pound's value on the parallel market, the only source of dollars for most importers, has slumped since the protests erupted, currently trading about 40% weaker than the official rate. The central bank said last month that it would prioritise foreign currency reserves for fuel, medicine and wheat, but buyers tapping the facility are still required to supply 15% of their own dollar needs.

Lebanon's energy ministry is set to trial a state tender for gasoline next month after fuel importers threatened to raise prices. The ministry sets price guidelines for fuel stations, who typically import the gasoline themselves. The Lebanese Economic Bodies, a private sector group that includes industrialists and bankers, called off a separate three-day strike that was also to start Thursday, citing tough economic conditions and the need for employees to collect end-of-month salaries.

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

