International Development News
Development News Edition

Stand in line, women: no 'potty parity' in Hong Kong

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 18:31 IST
Stand in line, women: no 'potty parity' in Hong Kong
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hong Kong said on Thursday it had failed to meet its own pledge of "potty parity", a policy aimed at ending an imbalance witnessed the world over: the long queue for the women's loo.

Long lines routinely form outside female bathrooms while men nip in and out, igniting debates over gender equality, inclusive urban planning and the impact on work and health. An official audit released on Wednesday found that Hong Kong authorities had failed to meet their own guidelines, in place since 2004, to provide two female toilets for everyone for men.

More than half the city's public toilet sites failed to meet the ratio, the Audit Commission said in its latest report. The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, which oversees the facilities, said it would build more toilets.

In an email to the Thomson Reuters Foundation, it vowed to "take measures to meet the male-to-female toilet compartment ratio... as far as practicable". How planners use space is key to resolving the disparity.

Researchers say women take longer than men on average as they use toilets rather than urinals. But architects tend to give men equal floor space and more facilities because urinals are smaller than stalls, according to the British Toilets Association, a non-profit group.

A push for more gender-neutral toilets for sexual minority groups has also angered feminists who say their comfort and safety are at risk - and men are still left with a better deal. The World Toilet Organisation, which campaigns for better toilets and sanitation, said unequal access to bathrooms could cost billions of dollars a year in lost productivity.

"It's also bad for health so you might have an additional healthcare bill," the campaign group's founder Jack Sim said by phone from Singapore. In 2015, Hong Kong's then development minister vowed to tackle the "potty parity" problem after feeling the pain.

"Even for men, they might sometimes have to wait for their other halves to use the toilets. That kind of waiting feeling, I can feel it too," Paul Chan, who is now finance chief, wrote at the time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president says prepared to intermediate to help Interjet

Mexicos president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government was ready to intermediate if necessary to support Mexican airline Interjet, when asked about reports of debts at the company.Lopez Obrador said that, according to...

NYC Thanksgiving parade balloons will fly, officials say

New York, Nov 28 AP The beloved balloons of the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade were set to fly, if lower than usual, after an anxious weather watch Thursday morning. Parade officials and the New York Police Department had been keeping an eye...

President inaugurates hospital block in Vrindavan, hails Ramakrishna Mission

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a 300-bed block of a hospital run by the Ramakrishna Mission in Vrindavan on Thursday and compared the organisations work to that done by Lord Krishna. The President, while dedicating the Sharda Block o...

Cert-in cautions govt bodies over engaging foreign IT security audit firms

Indias cyber security nodal agency Cert-in has issued an advisory to government organisations over the hiring of foreign companies for their IT security audit and asked them to take clearance from the Home Ministry before roping in such fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019