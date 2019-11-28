International Development News
Development News Edition

VP Naidu calls for efforts of news organizations to end gender discrimination

The Vice President urged the media not color news with views and stressed the need to maintain objectivity, fairness, and accuracy in decimating information to the reader and viewer without assuming the role of the gatekeepers.

VP Naidu calls for efforts of news organizations to end gender discrimination
Describing journalists as catalysts for change and media as an instrument to bring in a positive change in society, the Vice President asserted that Media professionals must strengthen democracy through their observations, suggestions, and writings. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for ending the gender discrimination and ensuring safety security, and dignity of the women.

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of Indian Women Press Corps, he said that it was the collective responsibility of the governments, media and civil society to ensure that women were made equal partners in the developmental process of the nation.

Referring to various reports on the Gender and pay gaps in the media sector, the Vice President called for collective efforts of news organizations, associations such as Press Council of India, IWPC and the National Broadcasters Association to work together and find out a way to address disparities based on gender within the journalistic profession.

Stating that the menace of fake or doctored stories that find a way to masses via news, internet, and messaging services have often led to chaos, confusion, and panic, Shri Naidu stressed that media has the onerous responsibility to not only provide accurate information but also educate the people on their rights and responsibilities as well.

The Vice President urged the media not color news with views and stressed the need to maintain objectivity, fairness, and accuracy in decimating information to the reader and viewer without assuming the role of the gatekeepers.

He called for collective efforts of the Press Council of India, NBA to establish a mechanism to curb the menace of fake news, propaganda and paid news.

Describing journalists as catalysts for change and media as an instrument to bring in a positive change in society, the Vice President asserted that Media professionals must strengthen democracy through their observations, suggestions, and writings.

The Vice President asked the regional and vernacular Media organizations to promote Indian languages, culture, and traditions of different states and regions through special programs along with the news. He stressed that media must lay special emphasis on matters relating to farmers, women, youth, entrepreneurs and rural India.

On the occasion, Shri Naidu also released Indian Women's Press Corps Souvenir.

Smt. Jyoti Malhotra, President Indian Women's Press Corps, Ms. Vinita Pandey, General Secretary Indian Women's Press Corps and eminent journalists from several organizations were present at the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Will give concrete aid for farmers: Uddhav after cabinet meet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his government will ensure concrete assistance to the states farmers and will work towards creating an atmosphere in which none feels terrorised. Thackeray, who was sworn in the ...

Cowardly acts by militants will not deter govt to reach out to people: JK Chief Secy

Terming the killing of sarpanch and an officer by militants in south Kashmir as inhumane, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Thursday said such cowardly acts will not deter the efforts of the government in reaching out to the people at t...

Delhi: Minor girl dies, police arrest stepfather

A stepfather has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly beating up a minor girl which led to her death in New Delhis Sultanpuri area. The accused, identified as Danish, had beaten up the minor for committing some mistake while crossing...

Govt will fulfil obligation to legislate on matter of army chief's appointment: Pakistan AG

Pakistans Attorney General Anwar Mansoor on Thursday said that the government would fulfill the obligation to legislate on the matter of an army chiefs appointment and extension of tenure. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed a three-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019