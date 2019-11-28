VP Naidu calls for efforts of news organizations to end gender discrimination

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for ending the gender discrimination and ensuring safety security, and dignity of the women.

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of Indian Women Press Corps, he said that it was the collective responsibility of the governments, media and civil society to ensure that women were made equal partners in the developmental process of the nation.

Referring to various reports on the Gender and pay gaps in the media sector, the Vice President called for collective efforts of news organizations, associations such as Press Council of India, IWPC and the National Broadcasters Association to work together and find out a way to address disparities based on gender within the journalistic profession.

Stating that the menace of fake or doctored stories that find a way to masses via news, internet, and messaging services have often led to chaos, confusion, and panic, Shri Naidu stressed that media has the onerous responsibility to not only provide accurate information but also educate the people on their rights and responsibilities as well.

The Vice President urged the media not color news with views and stressed the need to maintain objectivity, fairness, and accuracy in decimating information to the reader and viewer without assuming the role of the gatekeepers.

He called for collective efforts of the Press Council of India, NBA to establish a mechanism to curb the menace of fake news, propaganda and paid news.

Describing journalists as catalysts for change and media as an instrument to bring in a positive change in society, the Vice President asserted that Media professionals must strengthen democracy through their observations, suggestions, and writings.

The Vice President asked the regional and vernacular Media organizations to promote Indian languages, culture, and traditions of different states and regions through special programs along with the news. He stressed that media must lay special emphasis on matters relating to farmers, women, youth, entrepreneurs and rural India.

On the occasion, Shri Naidu also released Indian Women's Press Corps Souvenir.

Smt. Jyoti Malhotra, President Indian Women's Press Corps, Ms. Vinita Pandey, General Secretary Indian Women's Press Corps and eminent journalists from several organizations were present at the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)