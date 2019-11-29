Ministry’s worksto be transferred to National Emergency Management Agency

Civil Defence Minister Hon Peeni Henare today announced the establishment of the new National Emergency Management Agency from 1 December 2019.

The National Emergency Management Agency will replace the Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management. It will be an autonomous departmental agency, hosted by the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Minister Henare welcomed the establishment of the National Emergency Management Agency as an important step in a significant programme of change for the emergency management system.

"The National Emergency Management Agency will provide strong, national leadership, putting people and their communities at the heart of our national emergency management system. The National Emergency Management Agency will help New Zealand better prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies by boosting the performance and capability of the system across all hazards and all risks," Peeni Henare said.

"Emergencies impact people and communities. They also impact property, critical infrastructure, economy, and the environment. The National Emergency Management Agency will work together with central and local government, communities, iwi/Māori and the business sector to reduce those impacts. It will take a system-wide approach to reduce risk, strengthening readiness, and quickly and effectively responding to and recovering from emergencies," Peeni Henare said.

The Ministry's current emergency management responsibilities will be transferred to the National Emergency Management Agency.

The Deputy State Services Commissioner has appointed Carolyn Schwalger as the Chief Executive of the National Emergency Management Agency for an interim period.

The decision to establish the National Emergency Management Agency is part of the Government's response to a Ministerial review into New Zealand's civil defense system, commissioned after the 2016 Kaikōura-Hurunui earthquake and tsunami and the 2017 Port Hills fire.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)