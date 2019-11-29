International Development News
Development News Edition

Dr. Bhabha's vision to use nuclear technology for benefit of mankind: Jitendra Singh

Dr. Jitendra Singh said way back in the Fifties when Dr. Homi Bhabha said our nuclear programme is based on the peaceful use of atomic energy, the world did not believe us.

Dr. Bhabha's vision to use nuclear technology for benefit of mankind: Jitendra Singh
During the day, various sessions were held on Nuclear Agriculture and Crop Improvement, Agri-Technologies for plant and soil health and Radiation technologies for food preservation. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Minister of State (Independent charge) of the Ministry of DONER, Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions; Atomic Energy & Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh has called for wider applications of nuclear technology in everyday life. He said the vision of the founding father of India's nuclear programme, Dr. Homi Bhabha was not to limit the nuclear research to the confines of the laboratory, but to take the technology to the outside world for the benefit of mankind. He was addressing at a roadshow on Advances in Nuclear Food and Agriculture, organised by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), here today. The Secretary, DAE, Shri K N Vyas, and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said way back in the Fifties when Dr. Homi Bhabha said our nuclear programme is based on the peaceful use of atomic energy, the world did not believe us. But today we are running a successful and safe nuclear energy programme.

The Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, Shri K. N. Vyas said that the roadshow aims at showcasing the societal applications that DAE is pursuing. Senior Officers from the Ministries of Agriculture, Food Processing, Fertilizers and Chemicals, FSSAI and concerned government agencies attended the meeting.

During the day, various sessions were held on Nuclear Agriculture and Crop Improvement, Agri-Technologies for plant and soil health and Radiation technologies for food preservation. The topics ranged from crop improvement in oilseeds, BARC's contribution in pulses, Mutation breeding in cereals and millets, radiation-based technologies for augmenting crop growth and water conservation, biopesticides and biofertilizers: technologies for improving plant and soil health, radiation processing of fruits and vegetables, radiation processing for microbial safety, among others. Plenary lectures were also held on challenges in seed production and deployment and Revival of traditional varieties using radiation-induced mutation breeding.

Indian agriculture is confronted with new challenges like rising population, unpredictable climate changes, changing food habits and growing urbanization. Apart from supplying adequate food, it will now be a major task to provide nutritious food to achieve 'zero hunger'. Towards achieving food security, radiation-based crop improvement and food preservation technologies would contribute significantly to enhance crop productivity and reduce food losses. The development of climate-resilient, nutrient-rich varieties with resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses in crop plants will address most of the concerns.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Day ruled out of Presidents Cup and replaced by An

Australian Jason Day has been forced out of the Presidents Cup with a back injury and will be replaced by South Korean An Byeong-hun, International team captain Ernie Els said on Friday. Day, set to play his fifth Presidents Cup, was a capt...

9 fishermen flee from Yemen by sea to escape sponsor: arrive

Nine Indian fishermen undertook a perilious sea journey from Yemen to flee from their sponsor and arrived here on Friday, officials said. Their arrival was made possible due to the timely intervention of the Coast Guard, they said. The Coa...

Despite being around, police not close to people: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday raised questions over the functioning of the police, saying that despite being around the people, they do not appear close to them. It happens so often that despite being around the pub...

Economy down, PM busy with 'tamashas': Yechury

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the government on Friday over the countrys GDP growth falling to 4.5 per cent, saying the economy was down, but the prime minister was busy with tamashas. Indias economic growth slipped furt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019