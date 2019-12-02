International Development News
Development News Edition

Aupito William Sio to represent NZ at 12th Bali Democracy Forum

“The Forum is a valuable opportunity for Asia-Pacific countries to share experiences and best practice in building home-grown democracy and fostering democratic values and prosperity,” says Aupito William Sio.

Aupito William Sio to represent NZ at 12th Bali Democracy Forum
Indonesia established the annual Bali Democracy Forum in 2008 with the aim of promoting progressive democratic governance in the Asia-Pacific region.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio will travel to Bali to represent New Zealand at the 12th Bali Democracy Forum that will be held on 5-6 December.

"The Forum is a valuable opportunity for Asia-Pacific countries to share experiences and best practice in building home-grown democracy and fostering democratic values and prosperity," says Aupito William Sio.

"The theme for the Forum is 'Democracy and Inclusivity' that provides an opportunity to share New Zealand's work in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Christchurch, to strengthen diversity and inclusiveness in our communities so that our people are safe. It's also an opportunity to share best practices in engagement with the Pacific region.

Indonesia established the annual Bali Democracy Forum in 2008 with the aim of promoting progressive democratic governance in the Asia-Pacific region.

"This is the second time that I will be attending the Forum and I look forward to continuing the dialogue with Indonesia in promoting values of good governance, inclusion, fairness, human rights and the rule of law," says Aupito William Sio.

Minister Sio will also make a short visit to Singapore focused on bilingual language education and his duration of travel will be from 3-7 December.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL roundup: Ravens sink 49ers on last-play FG

Justin Tucker drilled a 49-yard field goal on the final play of the game Sunday afternoon, giving the Baltimore Ravens a 20-17 home victory for their eighth straight win. Tuckers successful kick was his second of the day and his 38th straig...

Burning Problems of SMEs and Solutions by Neo Bank EZO Banks

Startups, SMEs and MSMEs are very aggressive for growth but have unique problems to address. Manoj Pinjarkar 32, a proprietor of Pinjakar Fabrication works at Mumbai, has grown his business by leaps and bounds in the last 7 years. Earlier h...

Trade Me’s Christmas Kindness Store returns to work with Women’s Refuge

Trade Mes Christmas Kindness Store has returned for 2019 to help make the season a little brighter for Kiwi women and children in the care of Womens Refuge.Trade Me spokesperson Logan Mudge said the inaugural launch of the Kindness Store la...

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

New Zealand owned Fintech company Valocity has won the Global Fintech Start-Up of the Year at the India Fintech Awards.The term Fintech financial technology refers to innovative solutions in digital technology that aim to optimize financi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019