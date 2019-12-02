Aupito William Sio to represent NZ at 12th Bali Democracy Forum

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio will travel to Bali to represent New Zealand at the 12th Bali Democracy Forum that will be held on 5-6 December.

"The Forum is a valuable opportunity for Asia-Pacific countries to share experiences and best practice in building home-grown democracy and fostering democratic values and prosperity," says Aupito William Sio.

"The theme for the Forum is 'Democracy and Inclusivity' that provides an opportunity to share New Zealand's work in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Christchurch, to strengthen diversity and inclusiveness in our communities so that our people are safe. It's also an opportunity to share best practices in engagement with the Pacific region.

Indonesia established the annual Bali Democracy Forum in 2008 with the aim of promoting progressive democratic governance in the Asia-Pacific region.

"This is the second time that I will be attending the Forum and I look forward to continuing the dialogue with Indonesia in promoting values of good governance, inclusion, fairness, human rights and the rule of law," says Aupito William Sio.

Minister Sio will also make a short visit to Singapore focused on bilingual language education and his duration of travel will be from 3-7 December.

