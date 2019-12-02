Left Menu
Development News Edition

Independent Director’s Databank launched

The Databank portal which has been developed and will be maintained by the Indian Institute for Corporate Affairs (IICA), is a first of its kind initiative from the Ministry.

Independent Director’s Databank launched
As per the notified rules, all existing Independent Directors are required to register themselves in the databank within 3 months from 01 December 2019

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, with the objective of strengthening the institution of Independent Directors under the Companies Act, launched today the Independent Director's Databank in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder.

The Databank, which was launched by Shri Injeti Srinivas, Secretary Ministry of Corporate Affairs, can be accessed at www.mca.gov.in or www.independentdirectorsdatabank.in, is a pioneering initiative of the Ministry to provide an easy to access & navigate platform for the registration of existing Independent Directors as well as individuals aspiring to become independent directors.

Powered by an Integrated Learning Management System, the various e-learning capsules and videos available in the system will enable Individual users to easily acquire knowledge from diverse resources, develop distinct skills and assess their understanding of company operations, regulations, and compliances. Companies also may register themselves with the databank to search, select and connect with individuals who possess the right skills and attitude for being considered for appointment as Independent Directors as the Databank is expected to become a comprehensive repository of both existing independent directors as well as individuals eligible and willing to be appointed as Independent Directors.

The Databank portal which has been developed and will be maintained by the Indian Institute for Corporate Affairs (IICA), is a first of its kind initiative from the Ministry. It provides for a wide array of e-learning courses on various topics including the Companies Act, Securities laws, basic accountancy, board practices, board ethics, and board effectiveness. A number of value-added services are expected to be rolled out through the portal for capacity building of Independent Directors.

As per the notified rules, all existing Independent Directors are required to register themselves in the databank within 3 months from 01 December 2019. They are also required to pass a basic online proficiency self-assessment test which will available from March 2020 onwards within 12 months thereafter. In order to provide sufficient practice to individuals, a number of online mock Tests have also been made available in the system. The real test can be taken online through a simple scheduling process. The real test would be remotely proctored.

The registration process has been specifically designed to be quick and simple and has been divided into three simple steps:

Log in through the user account on the Website of the Ministry

Upon login, the user will be directed to the Databank

Choose one of the Subscription Plans to access the e-learning and the e-proficiency assessment modules

On the occasion, a publication named "Independent Directors Databank-Handbook covering key objectives, empanelment/registration process of individual or corporate and the knowledge resources available on the portal was also released.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

End of an error: full stop for UK apostrophe society

London, Dec 2 AFP Britains Apostrophe Protection Society is closing down, its founder has announced, saying it had sadly lost the fight against ignorance and laziness. Former journalist John Richards, 96, started up the society in 2001, aim...

Mylan, Biocon launch biosimilar of cancer drug Herceptin in US

Biotechnology major Biocon and drug firm Mylan NV on Monday announced the launch of biosimilar Ogivri, used for treatment of certain breast and gastric cancers, in the US market. It is a biosimilar of global pharma major Roches Herceptin.Og...

UPDATE 3-EU fails to block U.S. tariffs in new WTO aircraft ruling -sources

The World Trade Organization has found the EU has failed to withdraw all subsidies to planemaker Airbus, three people familiar with the matter said, a decision likely to permit the United States to maintain tariffs on European goods. A new ...

Death toll in Tunisia bus accident rises to 26

Ain Snoussi Tunisia, Dec 2 AFP At least 26 people were killed when their bus crashed into a barrier on a mountain road and careered into a ravine in northwest Tunisia, officials said Monday. The health ministry said that 17 people were also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019