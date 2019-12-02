Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ministerial Task Team to probe 41 sexual harassment cases in SANDF

Mapisa-Nqakula said the task team will also investigate why in some cases victims are reluctant to testify.

Ministerial Task Team to probe 41 sexual harassment cases in SANDF
Mapisa-Nqakula said with the establishment of the task team, the department wants to encourage SANDF members to have culture self-introspection. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Defense and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Monday officially introduced the Ministerial Task Team to investigate the reporting, management, and finalization of cases of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, sexual abuse and sexual offenses in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The four-person Ministerial Task Team is expected to investigate about 41 cases of sexual harassment in the SANDF.

Introducing the Task Team members to the media, Mapisa-Nqakula explained that in executing their mandate, the Task Team will take steps to determine what measures are in place to protect and support victims from the moment a matter is reported until its finalization.

"We want to give support to the victims, seemingly there are high numbers of incidents and cases that are unreported, given the nature of the military command and control structure and nature. It was against this background that I established the Ministerial Task Team.

"The victims should be given special attention in the legislative frameworks in place in the processes put in place to manage the systems developed to address the focus areas outlined as well as departmental policies," the Minister said.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the task team will also investigate why in some cases victims are reluctant to testify.

"Where people are reluctant, they must tell us why," the Minister said, adding that victims have a right to come forward and report sexual harassment.

Mapisa-Nqakula said with the establishment of the task team, the department wants to encourage SANDF members to have culture self-introspection.

The mandate of the Task Team is as follows:

a) To investigate and conclusion of sexual harassment cases over the period 2014 to date;

b) To investigate and finalization of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) cases over the period 2014 to date, and

c) Investigation and conclusion of sexual offenses cases committed over the period 2014 to date.

One of the first tasks of the team is to establish a hotline to operate for the duration of the team's mandate.

The team is also expected to determine the terms of reference, the management and operation of the hotline.

The purpose of the hotline is to:

a) Enable SANDF members to report incidents of sexual harassment, SEA or sexual offenses cases.

b) Report incidences where such matters were reported but no action was taken.

c) For members of the SANDF to indicate if they were hesitant to lodge complaints or open cases and the reasons why.

d) For members of the SANDF to report on their experiences in engaging the systems put in place to deal with such matters. For instance, matters of sexual harassment and SEA must not simply be lumped with the MDC provisions of conduct unbecoming of an officer.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Air strikes kill 15 civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

Maaret Al-Numan, Dec 2 AFP Air strikes killed 15 civilians Monday in Syrias last major opposition bastion where deadly clashes between regime forces and armed groups have escalated in recent days, a monitoring group said. The Idlib region -...

DCW chief to go on indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday to protest against incidents of rape

Delhi Commission for Women DCW chief Swati Maliwal will sit on an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday to protest against incidents of rape which have been reported in the last few days from different parts of the country. Maliwal will sit...

Parliament passes bill to ban e-cigarettes

Parliament on Monday passed a bill that seeks to prohibit the production, trade, transport, storage and advertisement of electronic cigarettes in the country. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Bill, 2019, was passed in Rajya Sabha wi...

UPDATE 4-Trump's metals tariff tweet roils Brazil, Argentina

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, surprising officials in the two South American countries who sought explanations.Emerging market stocks and th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019