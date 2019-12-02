Left Menu
India-China training exercise Hand-in-Hand-2019 to be conducted from 7 Dec

The Chinese contingent from the Tibet Military command comprising of 130 personal and the Indian Contingent of similar strength will participate in the 14 day-long training exercise.

The exercise is planned at the company level with respective Battalion Headquarters controlling the training. Image Credit: ANI

The 8th India-China joint training exercise 'HAND-IN-HAND 2019' with the theme counter-terrorism under the United Nations mandate is scheduled to be conducted at Umroi, Meghalaya from 07 to 20 December 2019. The Chinese contingent from the Tibet Military command comprising of 130 personal and the Indian Contingent of similar strength will participate in the 14 day-long training exercise. The exercise is planned at the company level with respective Battalion Headquarters controlling the training.

The aim of the exercise is to practice joint planning and conduct of counter-terrorist operations in semi-urban terrain. The exercise schedule is focused upon training on various lectures & drills associated with counter-terrorist handling & firing with each other's weapons, special heliborne operations and case studies of various operations carried out in counter-terrorism environment. Two tactical exercises are scheduled during the training; one on counter-terrorism scenario and the other on Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

